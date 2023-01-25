Jetpack Collective announce action 'roguelite' UnderKnight

Oscar Clark has been a pioneer in online, mobile, and console social games services since 1998. He is also author of the book, Games As A Service – How Free To Play Design Can Make Better Games.

Jetpack Collective, the publishing label from the Living Games team, Fundamentally Games, are set to release their second game: UnderKnight: One Thumb Warrior, from UK developers TruePlayers.

TruePlayers have a unique take on mobile games, taking inspiration from console and PC games to deliver titles with surprising console-style fidelity. "We believe that mobile gaming should be just as engaging and entertaining as traditional gaming platforms," says Adrian Ruiz-Langan, CEO of TruePlayers. "We strive to deliver that experience with every game we create. Whether you're a hardcore gamer or a casual player, our games have something everyone can enjoy.

“Jetpack Collective is the perfect fit for UnderKnight and our ambition to create a living game for a broad audience. With their support we’ve been able to focus more intensely on development, ensuring UnderKnight has a long lifetime, using constant updates and events to keep our audience coming back for more.”

The Jetpack Collective uniquely strive to connect with their players ensuring that they get the best live-ops experience across all of their titles.

In-game action

UnderKnight is an action 'roguelite' adventure where players can immerse yourself in a fantasy world, brave a multitude of unique arenas and battle hordes of fearsome enemies.

In order to progress, players will simply tap, swipe, and push to hack, slash, and dodge their way to victory with strategy and timing being key to defeating enemies. Players can enhance, build and reward their knight with weapons, armour, and special abilities that are collected on conclusion of each successful mission.

The game features a huge variety of in game monsters and characters and the gameworld is a vast procedurally generated landscape.

”UnderKnight distils the excitement of classical fighting games into a simple joyful experience, combined with collecting and upgrading new heroes and equipment. Truly a ‘Knight’ to remember!” says Oscar Clark, CEO Fundamentally Games.

FInd out more about UnderKnight here.