Let us know what topics you want to explore at Pocket Gamer Connects this year!

After the incredible success of the biggest event in PG Connects history last month, we’re looking forward to our biggest year yet helping more gamemakers and games businesses than ever before take their work to the next level.

There’s no PG Connects without the people we’re looking to connect with relevant and useful content, amazing speakers and unmissable opportunities, and we would love your feedback to make our events the most valuable they can possibly be. So, today, we’re looking to you for help in curating our conference content for the year.

That’s right, we want to hear exactly what you want to know more about this year so that we can make our future talks and panels as valuable to you as they can possibly be! What topic areas are you most interested in? What subjects are key to growing your business in 2023? What do you think are the most pressing issues facing the game industry today that we can tackle at our upcoming shows? Are there any particular companies or industry leaders you would like to see take the stage?

Now’s the time to let us know what you think.

Help us expand our range of topics and talks at Pocket Gamer Connects so we can make our conference content as high-value as possible for you and the industry as a whole! Find out exactly how you can let us know your thoughts below.

Share your thoughts with us!

We would love to hear from you any and all suggestions on how to make our conference content this year as relevant and useful to you as possible, and letting us know what you think is as easy as filling out this short survey to let us know what topics you would like to learn more about at our shows.

It will only take a few minutes and would be incredibly helpful to the team as we work to curate the best possible content for our sessions and talks that can help you take your business to the next level this year! Keep checking back on this site for more details on our upcoming events this year.