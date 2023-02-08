Pocket Gamer Connects is coming to Seattle this spring! Secure your ticket at the lowest possible price today

North America, we’re coming back! The leading global games industry conference is returning to Seattle this spring, and you won’t want to miss joining us at our favourite U.S. city for this show.

We're returning to the same popular venue as before, and it’s going to be incredible. Some 1,000 attendees from the games industry will gather to network, discover, pitch and learn from 150 of the world’s leading authorities. As well as mobile, the event will cover PC and console, web 3, AI, AR and more, across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and loads more.

Keep on reading for all the details on this unmissable conference, or head straight over to our official Eventbrite and book your ticket for the lowest possible price while our Super Early Bird offer is available. You can currently save up to $390 on your ticket, so don’t miss out!

Networking for all

As ever, the conference schedule will be packed with our trademark short, sharp seminars. Our speakers get straight down to business - which is what you’ll be able to do too, networking with some 1,000 industry professionals.

The event is called Connects because that’s what we help you do; connect with the whole gaming industry, from students and indie studios to the media, international investors and publishers. We offer our MeetToMatch meeting platform free and unlimited to all delegates, so you can find that perfect contact and arrange to meet them in person.

Who’s attending?

So, who exactly will be joining us in Seattle? Our conferences are packed with big names from leading companies both taking the stage and attending. Here are just a few of the incredible names that have joined us for our shows in the past, and we look forward to welcoming many, many speakers and attendees from similar brands this spring…

An established international audience

Well over 30,000 industry professionals have attended the Connects international conference series since 2014. Since then, the roadshow has landed in the UK, Canada, USA, Finland, Hong Kong, Jordan and India with a genuinely international client base; on average, delegates from more than 45 countries attend each event. We know that over 70% of our audience works in game creation/publishing.

Previous speakers and delegates from all the key industry players include Supercell, King, Space Ape Games, Niantic, SYBO, Tencent, Mythical Games, Unity, Jam City, Apple, Rovio, Disney, Facebook, Google and many, many, many more. If you'd like to speak at PGC Seattle or any other upcoming events, sign up using our Speaker Submission form.

An unmissable hotel offer

As last year, the conference takes place at the luxurious Grand Hyatt Seattle. To avoid the hassle of booking accommodation as well as travel, we have partnered with the hotel to provide our attendees an unmissable discount in the most convenient hotel you can find – you will have the conference right at your doorstep by staying here. You can book a room in the hotel at a special rate here.

Reduce your ecological footprint

Support the Games Forest Club for a less heavy ecological footprint! At checkout, please consider clicking on the optional check box which indicates you would like to support GamesForest.Club. We will then follow up and send you a PayPal invoice and link where you can donate. This will go to help preserve a section of forest in Peru and also contribute to offsetting the event's carbon footprint.

You can read more about our commitment at the PG Connects website.

Your conference ticket includes...

Entry to all parts of the conference, including access to all content tracks, the expo and the dedicated meeting area on both days

Access to fringe events such as The Very Big Indie Pitch and Publisher SpeedMatch (if eligible - additional application required)

Entry to the Global Connects Party

Free coffee and tea on both days (and some food for VIPs)

Personal and company profiles on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites

Access to video recordings of all talks after the event in our Video Vault

Book your ticket to Seattle now!

There is no better time to book your ticket to this conference. You can secure your ticket to the conference for the lowest price possible while our Super Early Bird discount is available, and that can save you up to $390. Don’t miss out on being one of the first to sign up to this highly anticipated event and making the most of the incredible discounts, head over to our official Eventbrite and book your ticket today!