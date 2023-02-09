Your guide to the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2023

Our industry is rather mighty, isn't it? This isn't so much a realisation as a healthy, well-timed reminder undoubtedly driven by the launch of the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2023.

It is indeed time to once again shine a spotlight on the incredible talent and achievements of our fine industry over the past year and, as we have done since 2018, we turn to you for the nomination phase of our awards.

Veteran PG.biz readers will likely know the score. But for any newcomers, or those wishing a refresh, the following guide might prove handy.

What are the PG Mobile Games Awards?

The PG Mobile Games Awards recognise the work of the top games companies in the industry over the previous year. As you’ll see on the nomination page, these awards aim to represent firms across the industry, from the games developers and publishers to the tools companies, service providers and recruiters that all make this sector the largest and most pervasive in gaming.

How do I nominate and am I eligible?

To nominate your company and/or game, or to lobby on someone else’s behalf, scan the guide below to spot the awards the game and/or company is eligible for. You can lobby for a game, service, or company in as many categories as you like.

Once you’re ready, head on over to our online form which will guide you through the process.

Please note that lobbying does not guarantee a place on the list of finalists. Oh, and the deadline for nominations is Friday, March 3rd.

What are the categories?

We get into them in proper detail further down, but if you’re after a quick glimpse, here are the categories for the sixth Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards:

Pocket Gamer People's Choice Best Advertising & UA Service Best Analytics/Data Tool Best Developer Best GAAS Tools & Tech Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment Best Game Engine/Platform [revised for 2023] Best Storytelling Rising Star Best Tools Provider Best Service Provider Best Live Ops Best QA & Localisation Service Provider Best Indie Developer Best PR/Marketing Team Best Alternative App Store [revised for 2023] Investment Fund of the Year [revised for 2023] Best Publisher Most Promising AI Games Tech [new for 2023] Most Impactful Web3 Company [new for 2023] Game of the Year Mobile Legend

What happens after the lobbying phase?

Once the deadline passes for lobbying, the team will whittle down the longlist to a shortlist of finalists. A panel of mobile games industry experts from across the sector will then vote for what they feel is the best company or game in each category.

However, this year we're also opening the voting phase to the whole industry – we consider it one way of ensuring the entire process is more inclusive. Details of the voting process will be communicated via PG.biz once things kick off on March 14th.

The finalists who receive the most votes will be named the winner of that category, which will be announced during the Mobile Games Awards event (see below).

As ever, the Mobile Legend award, which recognises an industry icon for their lifetime achievements, will be specially chosen by the team here at Steel Media.

When and where will the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards be held?

The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards take place on Thursday, April 20th, 2023 at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London.

How can I attend?

PG Mobile Games Awards 2023 tickets are now live. Note this is a limited-entry event which always sells out so booking early is advisable.

What if I want to sponsor the event?

For sponsorship details, please email Steel Media CEO Chris James at chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.

And without further ado… here’s the full lobbying guide for the fourth Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards!

1. Pocket Gamer People’s Choice

This is the only award nominated and voted for by consumers and recognises the best new game that received a full release during the past year. This award will be open for voting through PocketGamer.co.uk, with the winner revealed on the night of the ceremony. Nominations are now live.

2. Best Advertising And UA

This accolade is for companies that support the ecosystem through enabling user acquisition or monetisation through advertising and are helping to drive this fast-growing business in games and developers to acquire more users.

3. Best Analytics / Data Tool

Any company that supports developers and publishers develop their games and run marketing campaigns through analytics tools and/or providing data on market performance.

4. Best Developer

Any mobile games company with 11 or more staff that has released a game, or successfully grown an existing game, during 2022, as well as successfully expanded their business and made an impact on the industry through innovation, creativity and other initiatives.

5. Best GAAS Tools & Tech

This award recognises the companies that are supporting live games on the market through back-end services to ensure game servers run smoothly and help developers implement special online features.

6. Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment

This accolade is for any game pushing the boundaries of the medium through audio and/or visual accomplishments. To be eligible for this award, games must have been given a full release (or received a significant and noteworthy expansion) between January 1st and December 31st 2022.

7. Best Game Engine / Platform

This award is open to third-party tech companies that provide game engines or game creation platforms that are instrumental in enabling or powering mobile games development.

8. Best Storytelling

This award recognises games that show stellar writing and narrative design. To be eligible for this award, games must have been given a full release during 2022, or for titles released before this date that have received significant new content in the last year.

9. Rising Star

This special award recognises a person from any corner of the globe who has demonstrated a considerable amount of success, influence, and impact despite their relatively recent arrival within the mobile games industry.

A new addition since 2020, this is the first year this award is open for submissions (it was previously selected directly by the organisation committee of the Mobile Games Awards).

10. Best Tools Provider

This award is open to any company providing dedicated tools for developers that assist in the creation of games for mobile platforms. (This does not include game engines – please see separate relevant category.)

11. Best Service Provider

This award is for any third-party service provider or outsourcer that supports developers in making games, whether through art, audio, trailers, UX, or other services.

12. Best Live Ops

This award recognises the impact of significant updates, in-game events or excellent community management over the last year for games released in 2022 or before, that have helped take a game to the next level and sustain a title’s life.

13. Best QA + Localisation Service Provider

This accolade awards companies that have supported mobile games over the last year in the areas of quality assurance and localisation, ensuring that both new releases and updates go live with as few problems as possible and are localised appropriately for target markets.

14. Best Indie Developer

This accolade recognises the achievements of a team of up to 10 developers that have released a game, or successfully grown an existing game, in 2022.

15. Best PR / Marketing Team

This award recognises the best third-party PR agency or internal marketing team that has created campaigns fueling the growth of games during 2022. This can be through any medium, including online, TV or other.

16. Best Alternative App Store

As mobile continues its expansion into new markets and Google Play and Apple App Store open up a little, third-party app stores become ever more important part of the industry. This award celebrates the other portals that have done the most to grow during 2022.

17. Investment Fund of the Year

A recent addition to our roster, this award showcases an investment within the mobile games industry that has played a vital role in the success and growth of a company during 2022.

18. Best Publisher

Any company that has supported another developer in releasing a game on mobile devices during 2022, whether through publishing support, marketing, co-development or investment.

19. Most Promising AI Games Tech

"Alexa, which company over the last year has consistently delivered the most impressive set of AI-assisted tools for mobile game creation?"

20. Most Impactful Web3 Company

New for 2023, this award recognises the company that has played the most active role in paving the road for the next World Wide Web.

21. Game of the Year

This award recognises the finest mobile gaming experience released last year based on creativity, play mechanics, technological, artistic and aural achievement, innovation, audience engagement, and both critical and commercial success. To be eligible for this award, games must have been given a full release during 2022.

22. Mobile Legend

This illustrious lifetime achievement award recognises a person from any mobile gaming territory who has achieved a considerable amount of success in their career and has acted as a pioneer in, and made an outstanding contribution to, the mobile games space.

The Mobile Legend is a special award, selected directly by the organisation committee of the Mobile Games Awards.

Nominations are now open at www.mobilegamesawards.com – see you on April 20th!