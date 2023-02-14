Can your players bag you the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2023?

Nominations for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2023 are very much live – head on over and submit your entries if you haven't managed it yet.

Today, however, we are very much focussing on the PG People's Choice.

This is one of the awards' most hotly contested categories because it requires readers of our consumer-focused partner site PocketGamer.com to nominate and vote for their favourite gaming experience of last year.

The nomination are already pouring in and developers are allowed to encourage their audience to champion their game. No catch, but there are some guidelines to keep in mind:

Your game should be 'best of the best' material It received a full release between January 1 and December 31 2022 Your players nominate by the deadline of March 3 via the official People's Choice form

If that's all good, you're all good.

The People's Choice is one of the 22 categories that make up this year's PG Mobile Games Awards, which take place on Thursday April 20 at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly (tickets are live).

The nominations phase is well underway and, like the PG People's Choice, closes on March 3. So anyone, any company, or any time that has…

Released one of the finest mobile games experiences of 2022

Worked with an ultra-talented team of individuals that deliver day in, day out

Gone consistently over-and-above to satisfy their demanding-but-devoted players

Supplied critical industry-leading services

Implemented marketing campaigns that leave rivals playing catch up

Introduced genuine innovation into the sector

Or played a role within the industry that they feel elevated them/their team/their game above their peers

…should swing by the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards website and fill in the form for the relevant awards they ought to lobby for.

You can nominate for yourself or for another studio's efforts you think should be considered.

Reminder: nominations for both the PG People's Choice and PG Mobile Games Awards close on at midnight on March 3.

For sponsorship details, please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James at chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.