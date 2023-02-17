News

Robot Teddy brings on Vampire Survivors developer Poncle

Big moves are afoot at Robot Teddy with new team members and valuable signings

Robot Teddy brings on Vampire Survivors developer Poncle
By , Staff Writer

Thunderful Group’s self-publishing support agency Robot Teddy has seen a leadership shakeup and partnerships with GSC World - of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. fame - and Poncle, creators of Vampire Survivors, the highly-regarded roguelike previously in seach of a publisher.

Amanda Farough and Mike Futter join the company as co-directors of strategic partnerships, while Alessandro Bovenzi, Hans van Brakel and Naaila Mohammed will be joining as directors of business development, sales & monetisation and business operations respectively.

COO of Thunderful Games, and the managing director of Robot Teddy, Kathrin Strangfeld commented on the shake-up “I’m very excited to have Amanda, Mike, Alessandro, Hans and Naaila join as directors at Robot Teddy. Robot Teddy is already highly regarded in the industry thanks to our work with partners on globally recognised brands like Gang Beasts and many more.

"The new leadership team will bring the support and services we are able to provide to our partners to new heights, as we continue to work with them on creating and achieving their goals, as well as adding sensational new projects like S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl and Vampire Survivors to our portfolio”.

Endorsement of self-publishing

The shake-up of leadership at Robot Teddy is an important step in the agency’s evolution. But more than that, it has also demonstrated two key acquisitions in terms of partners. GSC Game World is a studio with an immense pedigree, having worked on the cult-classic S.T.A.L.K.E.R. series, while developer Poncle's Vampire Survivors has spawned many imitators and games inspired by it’s success such as Survivor.io.

Poncle had previously told players on their Steam community page how their search for a publisher had been fruitless. The developer had not found a publisher that fit their vision as a company, and thus chose the option to self-publish. Their decision to partner with Robot Teddy is therefore a ringing endorsement of the agency’s potency in helping developers to self-publish their games.


Tags:
Iwan Morris
Iwan Morris
Staff Writer

Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who only occasionally refers to himself in the third person.

Related Articles

News Oct 28th, 2021

Thunderful Group acquires Robot Teddy for $13.7 million

Job News Jul 6th, 2022

Thunderful recruits Jon Rooke

News Jan 20th, 2022

Thunderful CFO Anders Maiqvist steps down

Job News Jan 13th, 2022

Thunderful brings on former Playstation exec Kathrin Strangfeld

News Nov 16th, 2021

Thunderful acquires indie mobile game dev Early Morning Studio