The Pocket Gamer Connects Video Vault is now open!

Attendees and now catch up on talks, panels and fireside chats from PGC London 2023

If you didn’t know already (and how could you not?) Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023 was our biggest event in the capital. Ever!

It was so massive, in fact, that you couldn’t have seen everything even if you tried! But don’t worry if you missed something because you were at another talk, networking or just taking in the variety of booths from companies all across the globe, because now the PGC Video Vault is open!

Although we can’t recreate the atmosphere at our venue in The Brewery, you’ll at least be able to remind yourself of the sessions you attended and anything you missed. Whether that’s from the Brightest Britain Track, Developer Toolkit, Show Me the Money and more. It’s all there at your fingertips.

What’s included?

As part of your ticket and attendance, you get access to the PGC Video Vault which contains recordings of all the sessions. That’s fireside chats, panels, discussions, talks and more, all ready to watch at your leisure so you can keep gaining insights even months later.

So, if you attended PGC London you should have received an email to the address that you registered for PGC London 2023 with. This will contain a link to the Video Vault, as well as your personal access password to get in.

And Pocket Gamer Connects London 2023 is only the start of an exciting year for us! Next up is PGC Seattle 2023, as we return to the USA for another exciting event full of networking, talks, discussions and more! So book your tickets now.


