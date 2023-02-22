Dive into future technologies and artificial intelligence at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle!

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is coming up, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share with you all the content our brilliant speakers will be covering at the conference. Today, we’re unveiling all the exciting content tracks you can look forward to in Seattle and giving you a closer look at what the conference is all about!

That’s right! Your favourite b2b gaming conference is coming back to the States this May 16th to 17th, and we really can’t wait to return to our favourite U.S. city for our most future-gazing conference yet. Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is bringing together over 1,000 attendees from the games industry all over the globe to network, pitch and learn from over 150 of the games industry’s top authorities. The event will cover mobile, PC, console, web3, AI, AR and so much more across multiple track rooms. Our brilliant speakers and panellists will deliver insightful content into design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and loads more. A focus for this conference is diving into new technologies, particularly AI and its impact on the games industry, to reflect the most up-and-coming industry trends that you need to know about in 2023. You won’t want to miss a second of the cutting-edge insights our expert speakers have to share on this exciting field.

Want to know more about what we have in store for you come May? Keep on reading for some more details on the highly anticipated conference theme and a full rundown of our content tracks.

Discover AI and emerging technologies at PG Connects Seattle

The tracks and content for this conference are more future-gazing than ever before! This is an AI edition of our conference and we’re diving deep into future technologies and artificial intelligence. A recent study from Deloitte found that over 50% of organisations plan to incorporate usage of AI and other automation technologies in 2023 marking a significant increase in adoption of the technology across industries. The games industry is a notable part of this, with generative artificial intelligence being considered one of the top disruptive trends in game development for 2023.

This is a new frontier that will unlock brand new ways for players to creatively express themselves in-game. AI is more popular than ever before and it’s actively changing the way we develop games. Our programming for our Seattle show will reflect this hot topic to bring you up to date with everything happening in the intersection between AI and games. Everyone will be talking about it – we have AI elements weaved throughout our content across the board to discuss everything from anticipated trends in the field, the latest advances and expert perspectives on how this technology is changing the gaming landscape. We know just how intimidating it can be to keep up with emerging technologies and trends, so PG Connects is here to help provide you with the most relevant, up-to-date information on all things AI and other emerging technologies at our upcoming show in Seattle.

PG Connects Seattle’s Official Track List

Get a glimpse of all the exciting content we have lined up for you at our conference this Spring! Here are the 14 unmissable tracks of PG Connects Seattle…

The Developer Toolkit

Everything a growing developer needs: essential, practical advice about all aspects of making games.

Global Trends

From East to West: facts, figures and insight into the latest industry trends from all over the globe.

Ad Insights

In-game ads remain central to many studios' monetisation strategy - join us to discover the latest trends and advice.

The Growth Track

Essential insight into user acquisition, retention techniques, and how to grow your game.

Incredible Indies

How to survive and thrive as a smaller studio in today's competitive games development landscape.

AI Advances

From art to scriptwriting and programming: machine learning and artificial intelligence will change the way we create and communicate

Data Deep Dive

A dive into data's crucial role in driving decision-making in game design and user acquisition.

Monetizer

Make the most of new advertising formats, IAPs and other monetization developments in this focused track.

Tech Trends

What's next for developers? Explore future technologies that are shaping the game development landscape

Game Maker Insights

Case studies from the front line, covering the likes of game design, audio, character design, UX, and narrative.

Game Dev Stories

Hear from games developers and find out what they are working on, how they have innovated and what lessons they have learned along the way.

NFT Know-how

Non-fungible tokens: how unique digital assets are changing the way people play today

Metaverse Magic

Get the most out of the modern metaverse! Discover the cutting edge of communication and entertainment

Blockchain Boost

What's next for the blockchain gaming scene? Dive deeper into the techniques and strategies that are shaping this growing market

