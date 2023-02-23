News

Thunderful acquires Studio Fizbin

The studio, known for their title “Say No! More” has been bought by Headup

Date Type Companies involved Size
February 23rd, 2023 acquisition Headup Games
Studio Fizbin 		Not disclosed
By , Staff Writer

Mobile and gaming group Thunderful have made a new acquisition in the form of game developer Studio Fizbin, via their subsidiary Headup.

The German-based developer, with two offices in Berlin and Ludwigsburg, will become the eleventh studio acquired by Thunderful through their subsidiary. Studio Fizbin was previously known for their hit indie title Say No! More. The studio will retain creative freedom on their projects and has confirmed that work is continuing on their next title, Project Kokidon.

Co-founder and CEO of Studio Fizbin, Alexander Pieper expressed his excitement. “We are incredibly hyped to be joining Thunderful and elevating our long-standing relationship to the next level,” he said. “Becoming part of a bigger organisation like this is a real benefit to our studio in terms of the support and infrastructure Thunderful offers. We have their full backing to follow our creative vision and this allows us to focus on making Project Kokidon and our future games the best we’ve ever shipped”.

A thunderous acquisition

Thunderful has made steady but significant moves in consolidating and growing its business via their subsidiaries after previously acquiring multi platform developer Early Morning Studios back in 2021. Further moves include a number of high profile partnerships with other studios via another of their subsidiaries, Robot Teddy, their self publishing consultancy. Robot Teddy recently brought on a number of clients such as GSC Game World and Vampire Survivors creator poncle.

Chief games officer at Thunderful, Agostino Simonnetta also noted the unique nature of the acquisition for Thunderful and Headup. “Studio Fizbin represents the first studio where we have moved from a publishing relationship to acquisition, thanks to our strong partnership with them,” he said. The comment certainly suggests that a mutually beneficial relationship is very much on the cards as Studio Fizbin continue work on their next game.


Iwan Morris
Staff Writer

Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who only occasionally refers to himself in the third person.

