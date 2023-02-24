One week left to nominate for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2023

If we were given a supercar for every time someone contacts us asking if there is any way to have their company or game included after the deadline for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2023 nominations has passed - which this year is midnight on March 3rd - we could run our own global racing series.

What we prefer to do, however, is to showcase the astounding talent and achievements of our splendid industry.

The PG Mobile Games Awards recognise the work of the top companies in the industry over the previous year. As you’ll see listed below, these awards set out to represent participation right across the sector, from the games developers and publishers to the tools companies, service providers, technologies and the games themselves.

Nominate, or miss out



You can lobby for a game, service, or company in as many categories as you like. And that can be your company and/or game, or you can lobby on someone else’s behalf if you've been sufficiently impressed by their achievement.

Our online submission form will guide you through the process.

Please note that lobbying does not guarantee a place on the list of finalists. And don't forget that the deadline for nominations is midnight on Friday, March 3rd.

As a reminder, the categories for the sixth Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards are:

Pocket Gamer People's Choice Best Advertising & UA Service Best Analytics/Data Tool Best Developer Best GAAS Tools & Tech Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment Best Game Engine/Platform [revised for 2023] Best Storytelling Rising Star Best Tools Provider Best Service Provider Best Live Ops Best QA & Localisation Service Provider Best Indie Developer Best PR/Marketing Team Best Alternative App Store [revised for 2023] Investment Fund of the Year [revised for 2023] Best Publisher Most Promising AI Games Tech [new for 2023] Most Impactful Web3 Company [new for 2023] Game of the Year Mobile Legend

What next?

Once the deadline passes for lobbying, the team will whittle down the longlist to a shortlist of finalists, which this year we are opening up to an industry-wide vote. Details of the voting process will be communicated via PG.biz once that phase kicks off on March 14th.

The winners will be announced during the Mobile Games Awards event which takes place on Thursday, April 20th, 2023 at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London (tickets are now live - note this is a limited-entry event which always sells out so booking early is advisable).

But you can't win, if you're not in. So log those submissions, people.