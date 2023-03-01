Power up your Business: Game Connection America 2023 is here

Get ready for the most awaited event in the video game industry - Game Connection America 2023! This two-day event will take place on March 20 to 21 at the iconic Oracle Park in San Francisco. With its global reach and comprehensive business matchmaking, Game Connection America 2023 is the ultimate destination for video game developers, publishers, service providers, and investors from all over the world.

Publishers, distributors, and investors from all over the world are looking for new opportunities and projects, and Game Connection America 2023 is the perfect place to meet and make deals. We're excited to welcome some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Activision Blizzard, Xbox, Meta Publishing, Dotemu, Aksys Games, Nacon, and Paradox Interactive, among many others. They're eager to hear your pitches and explore potential collaborations, so make sure to bring your A-game.

Some of the buyers that will attend Game Connection America 2023

But that's just the beginning. We have delegations from many countries and regions, including Brazil, Argentina, Finland, Swiss, Indonesia, Taiwan, and many more. These delegations include some of the most innovative and creative companies in the industry, such as Tapps Games, Sismo Games, Kokku, Megaxus Infotech, Softstar Entertainment Inc., Twisted Brainz, and many more. This is your chance to meet with them and learn more about their projects and services.

Some of the delegations participating at Game Connection America 2023

One of the highlights of the event is the annual Game Development Awards, which recognize the best games from all over the world across all platforms from PC to console to mobile games for over 15 years. This year, we have 26 nominated projects, and the winners will be announced on March 20 at 5 PM at Oracle Park. The competition is fierce, and we can't wait to see who will take home the awards. The full list of nominees can be found here.

Game Connection America 2023 Game Development Awards nominee

The event itself is a deal-making event, which means plenty of meetings that lead to business deals. To facilitate these meetings, there is the Let's Meet platform, which is already open to all attendees to schedule their meetings. You can use this platform to schedule meetings with other attendees, showcase your projects, and explore potential collaborations.

Even if you cannot make it to San Francisco to attend the event on-site, you can still participate in Game Connection America 2023. Game Connection America is a hybrid event, so you can attend online as well. This means that you can still enjoy all the benefits of the event, such as networking, matchmaking, and exploring new business opportunities.

Whether you're a developer looking for a publisher or distributor, a service provider searching for new clients, or an investor seeking new opportunities, Game Connection America 2023 is the place to be. Join us for a chance to meet, network, and discover the next big thing in the video game industry.

Mark your calendars and get ready to join us on March 20-21!

Useful information:

Game Connection America 2023

www.game-connection.com

March 20th to 21st – Oracle Park, San Francisco

To get your Special Pocket Gamer discount or to ask any questions about the event, please don’t hesitate to contact us at sales@game-connection.com