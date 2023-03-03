Sony reportedly eyeing up acquisition of Take-Two Interactive

Sony may be doing its best to scupper Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, but at the same time it may be eyeing up a major acquisition of its own: Take-Two Interactive.

Benzinga.com reports that, while Sony has historically opposed large-scale mergers in the industry, the Activision Blizzard deal could pose a threat too large to simply ignore.

The reports come from Twitter user Rythian, who states: “Have it on extremely good word that if Microsoft acquires Activision Blizzard, Sony is going after Take-Two Interactive to counter it.

3 of my trusted and almost always correct sources confirmed that to me.”

Have it on extremely good word that if Microsoft acquires Activision Blizzard, Sony is going after Take-Two Interactive to counter it.



3 of my trusted and almost always correct sources confirmed that to me. — Rythian (@LumberjackRy) February 27, 2023

The acquisition of Take-Two Interactive would bring a number of big names under Sony’s control, including major developers such as Rockstar Games and 2K. Notably, Take-Two is the parent company of Zynga, one of the biggest mobile gaming companies in the business.

The potential of mobile gaming

Microsoft and Sony have both been making major acquisitions over the past several years, but have traditionally purchased different companies. Whereas Microsoft has repeatedly targeted the creators of popular cross-platform games, such as Bethesda Softworks and Ninja Theory, Sony has focused on game makers with whom it already has a strong history with, such as Naughty Dog and Guerrilla. As such, while an acquisition of Take-Two would be unlikely to rival Microsoft’s deal with Activision Blizzard, it would represent a significant move for the company.

A notable similarity between the two deals is how big a part mobile gaming has to play. Both Microsoft and Sony have been attempting to solidify their footholds in the space, with Activision Blizzard’s mobile branch, King, being repeatedly highlighted as the prime reasoning for Microsoft’s attempts to acquire the company. Although PlayStation Mobile has been steadily building its team, and is reportedly working on a mobile entry in the hit Horizon franchise, the acquisition of Zynga would lend the company a greater degree of legitimacy as it continues to expand its interests.

Notably, the company stated in a job posting last year that it was seeking a director of business development to “assess potential merger and acquisition deals as well as opportunities for investment, co-development and licensing partnerships.”

We listed Take-Two as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.