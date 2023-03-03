Roblox users rose 20% from 2021 to 2022

Game creation platform and multiplayer game Roblox has seen DAU rise by 20% from 2021 to 2022, up to 58.8 million users.

The game, which has slowly become a darling of the metaverse community due to hosting numerous games built on the platform as well as performances from real world music artists, saw the growth at a time when many other game companies are suffering a post-Covid slump in player numbers. The group which saw the highest growth was the 17-24 age group which saw a rise of around 31%.

The rising number of young adult players is important for the platform as noted on New World Notes, and supported by statements from Roblox executives during their Q4 financial release, such as founder and CEO David Baszucki. “For older users, which is an enormous opportunity for the platform - sometimes referred to as ageing up - this is not a new thing for us. We are in the middle of ageing up. And in January, we saw our 17 through 24 year-old segment grow at 39% year-on-year for bookings.”

The advertising sweet spot

Although Roblox is typically associated with a younger audience of teens, many have noted that the 17-24 segment to be what’s considered a golden opportunity for the platform and advertisers. These users are young enough to have plenty of free-time and disposable income but old enough to not have to worry about concerns that would affect underage users such as toxic behaviour or accidental purchases.

The rise in an older audience will also be good news for metaverse adherents who want to see the platform legitimised as a means of engaging with a wider audience beyond the realm of entertainment, as with a recent educational experience Grief Quest, designed to give younger users education on dealing with grief arising from the death of loved ones.

The addition of new experiences is also a constant factor to renew and sustain interest in the platform. Something that has been extremely strong for Roblox as it recently saw daily additions of new experiences hitting almost 16k.