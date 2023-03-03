Unity named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative

It's good news for games tools maker Unity as they have made the cut onto Fast Company's top-ten list for companies working in the virtual and augmented reality sectors.

Their inclusion in the esteemed rundown will be especially vindicating as they have been increasingly focusing on VR and AR projects as they expand and grow. The company may have recently endured a rocky patch, but they have also celebrated their first profitable quarter. The latest accoldade from Fast Company is therefore an endorsement that is perfectly timed following their bedding down from last year's acquisition and integration of ironSource.

CEO of Unity, John Riccitiello shared his thoughts on their recognition. “We’re humbled to be recognized by Fast Company with this honour, at a time when the world is in the early stages of a substantial transformation from 2D to 3D. Content specifically is moving from mostly 2D to 3D, from mostly not real-time to real-time, and from mostly linear to deeply interactive, and I believe that between now and the end of the decade, VR and AR will be fairly pervasive. At the heart of all revolutionary and connective AR and VR experiences is great content, and that’s exactly what our platform enables creators to do as they unleash their creativity and bring their vision to life in gaming and beyond.”

Faster, faster, faster

Inclusion into Fast Company’s esteemed list coupled with the profitable quarter will be a positive moment for Unity at a time when some in the public are sceptical about their direction. It’s all evidence that Unity are on the rise as a potent and innovative company, and one to watch for investors and observers alike.