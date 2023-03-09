Pocket Gamer Connects is coming back to Toronto this summer – here’s everything you need to know ahead of the event!

PG Connects is coming back to Toronto in 2023, and we’re bringing you an unmissable chance to meet, learn and do business at our globally loved B2B games industry conference series once more.

July 19th to 20th marks the return of our event series in the city, and we could not be more thrilled to return to this vibrant, dynamic city. Following our biggest and most successful show to date kicking off the year, we’re headed abroad to Seattle this May and our next stop will be Ontario Province where we will connect, inform and entertain the local and international games industry community. 750 attendees from the games industry will gather in Toronto in July to network, discover, pitch and learn from 120 of the world’s leading authorities.

You will join a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors. The conference will take in everything: android and iOS, hot AI trends, PC and console, web3, VR/AR and more will be covered, across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetization and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more.

Keep on reading for all the details you need for this unmissable conference, or head over to our website now and book your ticket. You can currently score massive savings of up to CA$520 with our limited time Super Early Bird discount, so don’t wait a second longer.

Networking for all

As with all our international conferences, the schedule will be packed with our trademark short, sharp talks and panels. Our speakers get straight down to business and deliver the most current, high-quality content you need to know to take your work and business to the next level this 2023.

The event is called Connects because that’s what we help you do; connect with the whole gaming industry, from students and indie studios to the media, international investors and publishers. We offer our virtual scheduling platform, MeetToMatch, completely free and unlimited to all delegates, so you can find that perfect contact and arrange to meet.

No other event puts you in touch with the entire gaming ecosystem like our Connects conferences.

Fringe activities to help meet your perfect business partner

Our Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector sessions pair developers in rapid succession with a series of publishers and investors in a series of speed-dating style meetings. These rapid-fire encounters enable first contact for you to follow up with a longer meeting if you find a potential partner. It’s a shop window for devs to display their wares and a pipeline of prospects for anyone looking to sign up-and-coming talent.

If you're a small team with a project ready to share, you can also join our Very Big Indie Pitch sessions as well. You'll get instant feedback on your game from experts, and compete for prizes and editorial coverage. Indie devs are the lifeblood of the games industry. PG Connects champions their work to our international audience. The show floor will have a dedicated Big Indie Zone for known names and newcomers alike to display their talent to an industry audience. This is a vibrant and varied expo area for publishers looking to sign promising titles.

Keep the networking going after hours

Don't worry that it will all be too serious. Day one closes with our free Global Connects party! That’s where the networking goes on into the night and you might just make lifelong friends and memories…

For more details on our fringe events visit our official conference website.

Reduce your ecological footprint

Support the Games Forest Club for a less heavy ecological footprint! At checkout, please consider clicking on the donation option where you can indicate how much you would like to give in support of GamesForest.Club. This donation will go to help preserve a section of forest in Peru and also contribute to offsetting the event's carbon footprint. Any amount is welcome and it all helps. So you get a picture of what is possible, we can reveal that about $115 will protect around 50sqm forest in Peru, which contains up to 3000kg of carbon.

GamesForest.Club is a non-profit organisation guiding the games industry to a climate-positive future by 2030. With data-driven and transparent reforestation and forest conservation, the GamesForest team reduces the companies' and their players' ecological footprint, regenerating climate and biodiversity.

An established international audience

Over 35,000 industry professionals have attended the PG Connects international conference series since 2014. The roadshow has landed in the UK, America, Canada, Finland, Jordan, India and Hong Kong with a genuinely international client base: on average, delegates from more than 45 countries attend each event.

In 2016, we became the biggest dedicated mobile games industry conference series in Europe and have stayed on top ever since, expanding into other areas of games over the years. Not only have our previous delegates voted Connects the 'best value conference', also 97% would recommend it to a colleague and 96% tell us they’ll come back for more.

Previous speakers and delegates from all the key industry players include Supercell, King, Space Ape Games, Niantic, SYBO, Tencent, Telltale, Apple, Rovio, Disney, Facebook, Google, Square Enix, Microsoft, Electronic Arts, Gameloft, Sega, Capcom, Unity, Twitter, Snapchat, Twitch and many, many, many more.

Make the most of a value-packed conference ticket

So, what exactly do you get when you purchase a ticket to our Toronto show? Our packed scheduled and star-studded speaker lineup will be revealed in the coming weeks, but here’s all that you can look forward to as part of being a PG Connects Toronto attendee…

Your conference ticket includes...

Entry to all parts of the conference, including access to all content tracks, the expo and the dedicated meeting area on both days

Invite to fringe events such as The Very Big Indie Pitch and Publisher SpeedMatch (if eligible - additional application required)

Entry to the Global Connects Party on the evening of day one

Free coffee and tea on both days (and some food for VIPs)

Free wifi in the venue

A personal and company profile on the MeetToMatch meeting platform and unlimited meeting invites

Access to video recordings of all talks after the event in our Video Vault

Join us in Toronto!

There is no better time to book your ticket to our show. You can save up to a whopping CA$520 with our limited time Super Early Bird discount, so make the most of the offer – head over to our official conference site as soon as you can and book your ticket to the show. Don’t forget to scroll down and donate what you can to the incredible Games Forest Club on the registration page, as well!

Get involved!

For sponsorships or other business development opportunities, please contact Lisa at lisa.bisset@steelmedianetwork.com or book a meeting to discuss your needs. Have proven experience as a thought leader in the games industry and looking to get your name out there and share your wisdom with the wider industry? We're looking for speakers and panellists to take part on stage. Please nominate yourself and submit talk ideas for consideration!