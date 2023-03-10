Has your game made the Pocket Gamer People's Choice Award 2023 finalists?

Lobbying for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2023 may have closed (we'll announce the shortlist and - for the first time - open the voting phase next week) but never forget that voting for the hotly contested PG People's Choice is in full swing!



This is one of the awards' hardest-fought categories, for which readers of our consumer-focused sibling site PocketGamer.com nominate their finest mobile gaming experience of last year. Which they do in their thousands…

Given the vast volume of yearly arrivals at app stores, the 20-strong shortlist again represents a broad showcase in terms of approach and genre. Here in strictly alphabetical order:

Desta: The Memories Between (ustwo games, iOS/Android)

(ustwo games, iOS/Android) Diablo Immortal (Blizzard Entertainment, iOS/Android)

(Blizzard Entertainment, iOS/Android) Dicey Dungeons (Terry Cavanagh, Android)

(Terry Cavanagh, Android) Disney Mirrorverse (Kabam, iOS/Android)

(Kabam, iOS/Android) Dungeons of Dreadrock (Christoph Minnameier, iOS/Android)

(Christoph Minnameier, iOS/Android) Football Manager 2023 (Sega, iOS)

(Sega, iOS) Friends & Dragons – Puzzle RPG (Playsome, Android/iOS)

(Playsome, Android/iOS) Horizon Chase 2 (Aquiris Game Studio, Apple Arcade)

(Aquiris Game Studio, Apple Arcade) Marvel SNAP (Nuverse, Android/iOS)

(Nuverse, Android/iOS) Monster Train (Good Shepherd Entertainment, iOS)

(Good Shepherd Entertainment, iOS) NERF: Superblast (Nitro Games, Android/iOS)

(Nitro Games, Android/iOS) Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds (Netmarble, Android/iOS)

(Netmarble, Android/iOS) Phobies (Phobies Holdings, Android/iOS)

(Phobies Holdings, Android/iOS) Pikmin Bloom (Niantic, Android/iOS)

(Niantic, Android/iOS) Rocket League Sideswipe (Psyonix, Android/iOS)

(Psyonix, Android/iOS) Royal Merge! (BoomPick Games, Android/iOS)

(BoomPick Games, Android/iOS) Sumire (GameTomo, iOS)

(GameTomo, iOS) Vampire Survivors (Poncle, Android/iOS)

(Poncle, Android/iOS) Warhammer 40000: Tacticus (Snowprint Studios, Android/iOS)

(Snowprint Studios, Android/iOS) Wild Things Animal Adventures (Netflix, Android/iOS)

Calling all your players!

Voting closes at midnight on April 6th. Between now and then, any of the teams above is absolutely within the rules should they decide to encourage their audience to get involved.

Here's that link to vote again for speed and ease.

The winner will be announced at the sixth outing of the PG Mobile Games Awards - taking place on Thursday, April 20th at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly. Tickets are live.

For PG Mobile Games Awards sponsorship details (no, you can't buy a win), please contact Steel Media CEO Chris James: chris@pocketgamer.co.uk.