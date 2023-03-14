Brazil Games delegation announced for GDC 2023 (EMBARGO 1PM)

The Brazil Games delegation has announced which companies will be headed to San Francisco for Game Developers Conference (GDC) from March 20-24.

Brazil is one of the world’s fastest growing mobile games markets, and the largest market in the Latin American region. The company was listed as the eleventh most valuable app market of 2022, the fourth largest for app adoption, and the second largest in terms of time spent in-app.

The delegation is organised by the Brazil Games Project, a partnership between Brazilian Games Association (Abragames) and Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Association (ApexBrasil). The delegation will showcase Brazil’s burgeoning games scene and host an official session, titled Brazil Games: An Overview of Business Opportunities. This session will include a panel of experts from the country’s games industry.

A growing market

“We are thrilled to be bringing the Brazil Games delegation back to GDC, ”Abragames director of operations Eliana Russi. “Brazil has a vibrant and rapidly growing game

development industry, and we are excited to showcase the talent and creativity of our

developers to the world.

“We invite everyone attending GDC to come and visit us at our booth, and to attend our official session to experience Brazil’s artistic brilliance for themselves.”

The delegation includes 43 developers from Brazil, including Viva Games, Mad Mimic, and Hermit Crab Game Studio.

Additionally, three studios will be pitching their games during the conference. Mad Mimic will be presenting Mark of the Deep during GDC Pitch Day 2, while Limiar Studios and Ilex Games are two of only 10 studios selected to take part in the GDC Pitch Day 1 event with their games Black Thomas Keep Chronicles and Tower of Samsara: Hidden Treasures.

Earlier this month, Brazil was named the official partner country of gamescom 2023, making it the first Latin American country granted this status and highlighting once again the strong growth of the country’s gaming industry.