Meet active investors at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle’s Investor Connector!

Investor Connector

Date: Tuesday, May 16th

Time: 10am - 12pm PST

The popular match-making event returns for 2023!

Are you a game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project? Or perhaps you’re an investor looking for an exciting new opportunity. If so, Investor Connector is tailor-made for you!

What is the Investor Connector?

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

We’ll set aside a quiet space where pre-selected companies looking for funding and investors get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement.

The best of the best

The immense talent of developers and genuine interest and activity of our investors is unparalleled, and we can’t wait to share with you just a few of the names that we have lined up to join us in Seattle this May. For now, take a look at some investors that have previously taken part in this amazing opportunity…

Catalis Group

LVP

MTGx

Murka

Nordic Game Ventures

Pollen VC

Sisu Game Ventures

Tencent

How do I sign up?

In order to participate in our Investor Connector event, you have to be a registered attendee of PG Connects Seattle. Firstly, head over to our official conference website and book your ticket now in order to be eligible to participate. You can currently save up to $280 using our limited time Early Bird discount, so book your ticket before prices rise!

Once you’re fully registered, all you have to do is fill in the registration form and wait to hear back from our team. The matchmaking magic can commence far sooner than you think, and the sooner you register, the more likely you are to get paired up, so don’t wait!

If you’re a developer or publisher looking to take part, go here.

If you’re an investor looking for exciting new opportunities, go here.

The deadline for applications is Friday, May 5, 2022. Apply now or mark your calendar to make sure you don’t miss the deadline!

