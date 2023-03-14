News

VOTE NOW: The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2023 Finalists are live

Inaugural industry-wide vote now open until April 6th

Since their inception in 2018, the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards have asked the industry to champion the talent and achievements of their favourite developers, publishers, tools and service providers, investors, marketing teams, games… any company that makes the making of mobile games possible, essentially.

This is the first time, however, that we have opened up the voting phase to the industry beyond our traditional panel of selected judges. We consider it one way of ensuring the entire process is more inclusive and representative with regards to who and what really stood out last year.

Voting time

We received hundreds of submissions which, after an intense shortlisting process, have determined the finalists you'll find listed on the PG Mobile Games Awards voting page.

Your final mission is to simply vote in the categories that you feel qualified to do so and for the candidates you think deserve to win.

Please note: this is a strictly industry-only voting process (confirmation is required and submissions are checked).

Voting closes at midnight on April 6th. The winners will then be announced at the PG Mobile Games Awards ceremony held at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, on Thursday, April 20, 2023 (tickets are now live - note this is a limited-entry event which always sells out so booking early is advisable).

Quick reminder of the categories that make up the sixth Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards:

  1. Pocket Gamer People's Choice (voting is live on PocketGamer.com)
  2. Best Advertising & UA Service
  3. Best Analytics/Data Tool
  4. Best Developer
  5. Best GAAS Tools & Tech
  6. Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment
  7. Best Game Engine/Platform [revised for 2023]
  8. Best Storytelling
  9. Rising Star
  10. Best Tools Provider
  11. Best Service Provider
  12. Best Live Ops
  13. Best QA & Localisation Service Provider
  14. Best Indie Developer
  15. Best PR/Marketing Team
  16. Best Alternative App Store [revised for 2023]
  17. Investment Fund of the Year [revised for 2023]
  18. Best Publisher
  19. Most Promising AI Games Tech [new for 2023]
  20. Most Impactful Web3 Company [new for 2023]
  21. Game of the Year
  22. Mobile Legend

