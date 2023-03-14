VOTE NOW: The Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2023 Finalists are live

Since their inception in 2018, the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards have asked the industry to champion the talent and achievements of their favourite developers, publishers, tools and service providers, investors, marketing teams, games… any company that makes the making of mobile games possible, essentially.

This is the first time, however, that we have opened up the voting phase to the industry beyond our traditional panel of selected judges. We consider it one way of ensuring the entire process is more inclusive and representative with regards to who and what really stood out last year.

Voting time

We received hundreds of submissions which, after an intense shortlisting process, have determined the finalists you'll find listed on the PG Mobile Games Awards voting page.

Your final mission is to simply vote in the categories that you feel qualified to do so and for the candidates you think deserve to win.

Please note: this is a strictly industry-only voting process (confirmation is required and submissions are checked).

Voting closes at midnight on April 6th. The winners will then be announced at the PG Mobile Games Awards ceremony held at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, on Thursday, April 20, 2023 (tickets are now live - note this is a limited-entry event which always sells out so booking early is advisable).

Quick reminder of the categories that make up the sixth Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards: