Global Games Pitch Returns with Exciting New Features

Global Games Pitch, the highly anticipated event for game developers, publishers, and investors, is making a grand return with an online international game pitching show scheduled for April 5-6. With an array of new features and improvements, the event promises to connect industry professionals from around the world, offering unparalleled opportunities for exposure and networking.

New Additions to Global Games Pitch:

Diverse Pitching Tracks: To cater to the diverse needs of the gaming industry, Global Games Pitch now offers separate pitching tracks for PC, Console, Mobile, Blockchain, and VR games. This ensures a more focused and relevant experience for participants, as they can directly engage with experts from their respective fields.

Live Feedback from Mentors: Global Games Pitch has invited industry mentors to provide live feedback to participants during the event. This invaluable guidance will help developers refine their pitches and increase their chances of success.

Revamped Matchmaking Portal: The improved online Matchmaking Portal, now operational year-round, provides a platform for developers, publishers, and investors to connect and collaborate on projects. The portal's upgraded interface and functionality make it easier than ever for industry professionals to find the right partners and opportunities.

Enhanced Database of Publishers and Investors: Global Games Pitch has expanded its database of publishers and investors, offering a broader range of opportunities for developers seeking funding or publishing deals. This extensive network will enable participants to find the perfect match for their projects.

Updated Knowledge Base and Learning Videos: To further support participants, Global Games Pitch has updated its Knowledge Base with new resources and added a collection of learning videos. These materials will help developers hone their pitching skills and better understand the intricacies of the gaming industry.

Don't miss this opportunity to get your game noticed by top publishers and investors while networking with industry professionals from across the globe. Global Games Pitch offers an unparalleled platform to showcase your work, gain insights from experts, and propel your project to new heights. Register now and be part of this exciting event!