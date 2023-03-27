Have you voted for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2023?

Time marches on, meaning we're into the final full week of voting for the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards.

This is the first time, in their six-year history that the voting phase has been opened to the whole industry beyond our traditional 100-strong panel of selected judges. We asked you to champion the talent and achievements of the developers, publishers, tools and service providers, investors, marketing teams, games that stood out for you and you have been doing just that.

It makes the process more inclusive and, judging by the response so far, a very welcomed one.

Have your say



The voting process follows the open submission phase which, after an intense shortlisting process, has determined the finalists you'll find detailed on the PG Mobile Games Awards voting page.

From there you can navigate to the categories that you feel qualified to vote for and single out the candidates you think deserve to win.

Please note: this is a strictly industry-only voting process (confirmation is required and submissions are checked).

Voting closes at midnight on April 6th. The winners will then be announced at the PG Mobile Games Awards ceremony held at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, London, on Thursday, April 20, 2023 (tickets are now live - note this is a limited-entry event which always sells out so booking early is advisable).

For reference, we'll include a reminder of the categories that make up the sixth Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards:

Pocket Gamer People's Choice (voting is live on PocketGamer.com) Best Advertising & UA Service Best Analytics/Data Tool Best Developer Best GAAS Tools & Tech Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment Best Game Engine/Platform [revised for 2023] Best Storytelling Rising Star Best Tools Provider Best Service Provider Best Live Ops Best QA & Localisation Service Provider Best Indie Developer Best PR/Marketing Team Best Alternative App Store [revised for 2023] Investment Fund of the Year [revised for 2023] Best Publisher Most Promising AI Games Tech [new for 2023] Most Impactful Web3 Company [new for 2023] Game of the Year Mobile Legend



Happy voting!