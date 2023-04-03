Join us at the nearest PG Connects event near you this 2023! Our upcoming event schedule is now available for you

It’s time to start marking your calendars! Pocket Gamer Connects has a stacked event line-up for the rest of the year, and you absolutely won’t want to miss getting involved with everything we have coming up in 2023.

Whether you’re located in North America, Europe or the MENA region, we have some spectacular events coming your way this year. Remember that with our conferences, the sooner you book your ticket, the better! Secure the best deals for our upcoming conferences and start planning your year ahead by booking your tickets today where you can.

Keep reading to find out more about our upcoming events and how you can get involved!

Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards 2023 (voting ends this week, April 6): April 20, 2023

The PG Mobile Games Awards recognise the work of the top games companies in the industry over the past year. These awards aim to represent firms across the industry, from the games developers and publishers to the tools companies, service providers and recruiters that all make this sector the largest and most pervasive in gaming.

For the first time, the Mobile Games Awards Winners are decided by the industry. That’s right, it’s all up to professionals working in the mobile games industry now and voting is currently open! We’re leaving up to an industry-wide vote who will receive each of our prestigious awards across 22 categories from our finalists. If you’re a games industry professional, you can vote for your favourites here from now until April 6th at midnight. Not an industry professional? You can still have your voice heard by voting on The Pocket Gamer People’s Choice Award. Head over here to cast your vote any time between now and April 6th!

Looking to join us in-person and celebrate the industry’s best at the Awards? There’s highly limited availability to join us at this prestigious event. The crème de la crème of the games industry will be present at the ceremony, and you won’t want to miss the opportunity to connect with top decision-makers and our incredible finalists at the show. Tickets are now live and you can register over on the official MGAs website, so head over and secure your tickets before seats run out! The 2023 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards will again be hosted at BAFTA, 195 Piccadilly, in central London on Thursday, April 20th. We look forward to seeing you there!

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle: May 16-17, 2023

The leading global games industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, returns to Seattle this May. Some 1,000 attendees from the games industry will gather to network, discover, pitch and learn from 150 of the world’s leading authorities. A primary focus for this pioneering conference is artificial intelligence. Alongside all our usual great content, PGC Seattle will explore the practical applications and potential future impacts of generative AI and related technologies across the game industry.

As well as mobile and AI, the event will cover PC and console, web 3, AR and more, across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and loads more.

As all Pocket Gamer Connects conferences do, PG Connects Seattle facilitates making essential business connections that can help you take your business to the next level. Our matchmaking activities help put you in touch with your perfect business partners. Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector sessions pair developers in rapid succession with a series of publishers and investors in a series of speed-dating style meetings. It’s a perfect way to make first contact and follow up with a longer meeting if you find a potential partner.

If you’re a developer looking for opportunities to share your work and gain feedback from experts, you can also join our Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile and Console/PC) sessions as well. You'll get instant feedback on your game from experts, and compete for prizes and editorial coverage. Indie developers are the lifeblood of the games industry, and we’re very proud to champion outstanding indie developer work to our international audience.

Ready to book your ticket? We currently have a limited time Super Early Bird offer available that can save you up to $390 on your ticket to PG Connects Seattle if you book now. Head over to our site and secure your ticket before prices rise this April 13th.

Dubai Game Expo Summit, powered by PG Connects: June 21-22, 2023

This June, the Pocket Gamer Connects team are partnering with the Dubai Economy & Tourism Department (DET) to bring the global games industry an unmissable conference experience in the glorious city of Dubai, part of the fastest growing region of the international games industry.

The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects will take place over two days alongside the larger GameExpo event at the incredible hub of sustainability and innovation, Expo City Dubai. The summit itself will feature more than 100 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks. You can expect discussions on pressing topics facing the games industry such as new technologies from the metaverse, AI and Web3 to the latest techniques and trends in development and monetisation, as well as the unprecedented growth of the MENA market.

On top of a multitude of expert-led talks and insightful panel sessions, you will also have the opportunity for discussions with experts at the cutting edge of their respective fields on all of these topics through round-table discussions, a lively expo area to explore multiple fringe events.

The GameExpo Summit will offer the very same high-quality networking opportunities you’ve come to expect from Pocket Gamer Connects events. This Summit presents an unparalleled opportunity for you to expand your network and meet professionals from all around the globe and all areas of the games industry ecosystem, from indie developers and international publishers through key toolmakers, monetisation specialists as well as investors, media and more.

Want to join us in Dubai this summer? Join us in this marvellous destination for a spectacular conference experience full of insights-sharing and endless networking opportunities. Tickets will be on sale soon, but you can express your interest right now as a delegate, speaker or sponsor via completing this short form on our website and lock-in the Super Early Bird ticket price!

Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto: July 19-20, 2023

PG Connects is coming back to Toronto this 2023! After an immensely successful first-ever show in the city last year, we’re returning to this vibrant, dynamic city where we will connect, inform and entertain the local and international games industry community. 750 attendees from the games industry will gather in Toronto in July to network, discover, pitch and learn from 120 of the world’s leading authorities.

You will join a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors. The conference will take in everything: android and iOS, hot AI trends, PC and console, web3, VR/AR and more will be covered, across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetization and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more.

Make the most of your conference experience by participating in our industry-leading matchmaking events such as Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector. These sessions pair developers in rapid succession with a series of publishers and investors in a series of speed-dating style meetings. It’s a perfect way to make first contact and follow up with a longer meeting if you find a potential partner.

If you’re an indie developer or a small developer team with a project ready to share, you can also join our Very Big Indie Pitch sessions as well. You'll get instant feedback on your game from experts, and compete for prizes and editorial coverage. Indie developers are the lifeblood of the games industry, and we’re very proud to champion outstanding indie developer work to our international audience.

Ready to book your ticket? We currently have a limited time Super Early Bird offer available for our Toronto show as well! Save up to a whopping CA$520 when you use this special offer – book directly on our official conference website today and enjoy peace of mind that you secured the best price possible for the show.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki: September 12-13, 2023

PG Connects is coming back to Helsinki this fall! Join us in Finland for another year of networking, pitching and learning from the world’s leading authorities. Over 1,700 attendees from the games industry will gather for two days to network, discover, pitch and learn from 200 of the world’s leading authorities.

Stay tuned as we reveal more information about this spectacular event!