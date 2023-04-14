Save up to $180 on your Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle ticket with our limited time Midterm discount!

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is closer than you might think, but you’re just in time to secure an incredible discount on your ticket to the show! Our Midterm offer is available for a very limited time, so secure our Midterm offer today and save up to $180 on your ticket while you can.

If you haven’t heard, we’re coming back to the States next month on May 16th to 17th, and we can’t wait to return to our favourite U.S. city for this show. PG Connects Seattle is bringing together over 1,000 attendees from the games industry all over the globe to network, pitch and learn from over 150 of the games industry’s top authorities. The event will cover mobile, PC, console, web3, AI, AR and so much more across multiple track rooms. Our brilliant speakers and panellists will deliver insightful content into design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and loads more and today, we’re giving you a glimpse into the fantastic speakers that are joining us this summer. Along with all this amazing content, our industry-renowned matchmaking opportunities are back. This includes our popular Big Indie Pitch Competitions, Publisher SpeedMatch and, the star of the show today, our event that pairs promising gamemakers with active industry-leading investors, Investor Connector. A focus for this conference is diving into new technologies, particularly AI and Web3 and their impact on the games industry, to reflect the most up-and-coming industry trends that you need to know about in 2023.

Keep on reading for a few reasons why you absolutely need to book your ticket as soon as you can to start making the most of your PG Connects experience early!

1. Book now and gain access to our meeting scheduling platform ahead of showtime!

That’s right, you can get your networking for PG Connects Seattle started ahead of time. We’ll be opening the doors to our meeting scheduling platform early so you can plan your diary ahead of conference time! Industry professionals will be arranging meetings with exciting companies and diaries fill up quickly. The best way to secure the meetings you’re looking for at the show with the leading brands and top industry authorities we have joining us is to jump into the networking fun as soon as you can, so book your ticket now to be the first to be notified when the platform goes live!

2. Let your network know you'll be there and ready to connect.

We have hundreds of attendees already in the system, and you never know who among your contacts may already be registered to attend! Start networking across your socials before the official conference kickoff and let your network know that you’re attending via our #PGConnects hashtag. We've created a handy folder with assets for social media so you can promote your attendance at PG Connects Seattle 2023 and start connecting with brands and people that are attending!

3. Sign up early for our fringe events!

Don’t miss your chance to let us matchmake you with the business partner of your dreams or to pitch your game to experts! We have a number of exciting fringe events that you can sign up to participate in, but the deadline is fast approaching and they’re usually highly attended, so spots are limited. The deadline for applications for all our fringe events is May 5th, but the sooner you register, the better your chances are of being selected to participate!

Investor Connector - Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. Please keep in mind that you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2023 to apply.

- Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. Please keep in mind that you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2023 to apply. The Very Big Indie Pitch: Mobile Edition - Celebrating new indie mobile games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize.

- Celebrating new indie mobile games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize. The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console Edition - Same as our Mobile Edition BIP, but celebrating PC and console games! Apply for a chance to win media coverage, instant feedback from renowned judges and prizes.

- Same as our Mobile Edition BIP, but celebrating PC and console games! Apply for a chance to win media coverage, instant feedback from renowned judges and prizes. Publisher SpeedMatch - Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects. Please keep in mind that you must be a registered attendee of Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2023 to apply.

4. Don't forget to check the fantastic accommodation deal:

Not sure about where is close to the venue or what the best deal on accommodation is? Don’t worry! As last year, the conference takes place at the luxurious Grand Hyatt Seattle. To avoid the hassle of booking accommodation as well as travel, we have partnered with the hotel to provide our attendees an unmissable discount in the most convenient hotel you can find – you will have the conference right at your doorstep by staying here. You can book a room in the hotel at a special rate here. Don’t waste any time, rooms are limited and our attendees are already booking it out!

5. Make the most of our Career Zone!

The Career Zone is a dedicated jobs fair running alongside day two of our conference, and you won’t want to miss your chance to join in and connect with leading game industry companies searching for new talent. It will feature recruiters from major games studios and publishers in Seattle and nearby cities. The event is free to attend for jobseekers and there will be a jobs board where companies can post current openings. This Careers Zone will be a recruitment opportunity for companies in the games industry to meet with prospective new employees and participants will also be able to explore and experience the full PG Connects conference, what’s not to love? To apply for a free jobseeker ticket, please fill in this form. To participate as a recruiter, please contact the event organizers directly: support@pgconnects.com

6. Bonus: And finally... enjoy the best price you will get before the show!

You found this article just in time to make the most of our limited time offer and secure incredible savings on your PG Connects ticket! Using our Midterm offer is the last chance to bag savings worth up to $180 per ticket before prices rise. Prices will rise soon, so the clock is ticking! Don’t miss out on these incredible savings – book your place now!