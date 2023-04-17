Last chance to join us at the PG Mobile Games Awards this Thursday! Secure your spot at this prestigious industry event while you still can

The anticipation is building for the Mobile Games Awards taking place in London this Thursday, and it’s about time we share with you a little bit more about what you can expect at this prestigious ceremony later this week.

The event takes place this Thursday, so there’s very limited time and limited seats still available at the award show. Don’t miss the chance to join us for this evening of celebration, the time to secure your place is now!

The 2023 Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards will again be hosted at the iconic BAFTA venue in Central London at 195 Piccadilly this Thursday, April 20th at 6:30pm. This year’s PG Mobile Games Awards are a very special edition of these prestigious awards. For the first time, the Mobile Games Awards Winners are decided by the industry. That’s right, it’s all up to professionals working in the mobile games industry now and votes are being counted as we speak! We have 22 categories each with a selection of worthy finalists who have been voted for by industry professionals over the past few weeks, and there’s been an open vote for people outside the industry to voice their thoughts with The Pocket Gamer People’s Choice Award. We’re thrilled to have seen an unprecedented response from the public for The Pocket Gamer People’s Choice Award, and we absolutely can’t wait to see who the public crowns the winner amongst the fantastic finalists that are up for this award.

Let’s dive into exactly what we’ve got lined up for you at this unmissable event this year…

What are the categories this year?

There’s 22 categories in full being recognised this year:

Pocket Gamer People’s Choice

Best Advertising & UA Service

Best Analytics/Data Tool

Best Developer

Best GAAS Tools & Tech

Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment

Best Game Engine/Platform

Best Storytelling

Rising Star

Best Tools Provider

Best Service Provider

Best Live Ops

Best QA & Localisation Service Provider

Best Indie Developer

Best PR/Marketing Team

Best Alternative App Store

Investment Fund of the Year

Best Publisher

Most Promising AI Games Tech

Most Impactful Web3 Company

Game of the Year

Mobile Legend

Who’s going to be there?

The PG MGAs regularly draw in incredible talent and top brands from all around the world, there is no better place to be under the same roof as the leading companies and most promising gamemakers paving the way forward for the games industry. For a better idea of who might be joining us next week, view our finalists for 2023 here.

What’s happening at the show?

Get ready for a celebratory evening that connects you with the best of the best in the industry. This is your draft schedule for the show on April 20th:

18:30 - Join us at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly

Take your seats for the ceremony

Take your seats for the ceremony 20:30 - Networking and drinks

What does my ticket include?

Your ticket to the PG Mobile Games Awards will include…

Access to join us in-person at an unmissable evening of excellent fun celebrating the games industry and mingling with the biggest players in our industry!

Entry to pre-award drinks and delicious canapés so you can enjoy casual networking

A seat at the live awards presentation where you will get to see our winners be recognised and presented with their awards

Entry to our afterparty where you can enjoy complimentary drinks and let your hair down!

Last chance to buy your ticket!

This is the last call to join us this Thursday on this highly anticipated evening celebrating the mobile gaming industry’s trailblazers and achievements throughout the past year. There is no better place to connect with leading brands and top authorities in the games industry, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to present you with the opportunity to meet the biggest players in the industry and our fabulous finalists. There’s a very limited number of seats still available at the show, so book your ticket now to avoid disappointment!

This amazing evening of celebration for the games industry is made possible thanks to the support of our fabulous sponsors, so, we’d like to give a massive thank you to Tilting Point, Pingle Studio, Raptor PR, Coherence and Huawei AppGallery for being such incredible champions for the games industry!

See you on Thursday!