The jam-packed schedule for PG Connects Seattle is now LIVE! View the full conference schedule

The highly anticipated schedule for Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2023 is finally here! Check out the full schedule of our upcoming conference to get an idea of everything we have coming up this May 16th to 17th on our official conference website now.

That’s right, we’re coming back to the States next month, and we can’t wait to return to our favourite U.S. city for this spectacular, forward-gazing event. PG Connects Seattle is bringing together over 1,000 attendees from the games industry all over the globe to network, pitch and learn from over 150 of the games industry’s top authorities. The event will cover mobile, PC, console, web3, AI, AR and so much more across multiple track rooms. Our brilliant speakers and panellists will deliver insightful content into design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and loads more and today, you can see exactly what they will be discussing over on our official conference schedule. Along with all this amazing content, our industry-renowned matchmaking opportunities are back. This includes our popular Big Indie Pitch Competitions, Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector. A focus for this conference is diving into new technologies, particularly AI and Web3 and their impact on the games industry, to reflect the most up-and-coming industry trends that you need to know about in 2023.

Keep reading for the highly anticipated reveal of our full conference schedule!

Content themes looking towards the future

This is the most forward-gazing edition of our conference yet, and we’re back for 2023 with a brand new theme: Artificial Intelligence. Get ready to learn a lot more than just mobile at our upcoming conference, and be first-row to hear from the brilliant experts at the cutting edge of this field discussing how we can stay ahead of the curve and use AI and future technology to our advantage.

The Business of Games

The global games industry is expected to surpass $200bn in 2023. Find out more about the business of games from the latest monetization and UA techniques and using data to drive decision-making, to exploring the hottest market trends and growth strategies.

Tracks you might enjoy if you’re interested in this area include…

Global Trends

Ad Insights

The Growth Track

Monetizer

Data Deep Dive

Associated fringe events…

Future Trends

Stay ahead of the game with insight into all the latest and most up to date global trends for the future. Explore future technologies that are shaping the game development landscape, from artificial intelligence, to web3, the metaverse and blockchain.

Tracks you might enjoy if you’re interested in this area include…

AI Advances

Metaverse Magic

Blockchain Boost

NFT Know-How

Tech Trends

Knowledge-Sharing

Be inspired by personal stories of success, failure and most importantly the lessons learned along the way. You can hear tips and tricks on practical aspects of game development and case studies from the front line to improving your development toolkit and thriving as an indie developer.

Tracks you might enjoy if you’re interested in this area include…

Developer Toolkit

Gamemaker Insights

GameDev Stories

Incredible Indies

Associated fringe events…

Step into the future through our insightful sessions!

Our conference is welcoming many of the leading authorities paving the way in the growing intersection of games and artificial intelligence, as well as seasoned industry veterans sharing their expert wisdom with us. Here are just a few of the incredible sessions and speakers you won’t want to miss at our conference next month:

Gaming + NIL = The Opportunity of a Lifetime for Athletes, Fans, and Gamers with Greig Carlson of HALL of GOATs

Where are all the blockchain games for women? with Theresia Le Battistini of Fashion League - Finfin Play

New Game Innovation in Free-to-Play Mobile: Fostering Creativity and Results through Cultural and Process Transformation with Carol Miu of PeopleFun

UA creatives: Are user-generated content and playable ads changing the game? with Daff Kjellström of Dimoso, Ryan Anderson of DoubleDown Interactive, Matt Rutledge of BAYZ and Cj Peters of Konsole Kingz LLC

Your new BFF: Data as a game development tool with our very own Charlie Scowen of Steel Media, Shirley Roberson of Hughes Media Law Group and Dale Lawrence of Bango

(Epic) Fortnite Case and More: Time to Level Up Your Gaming Privacy Knowledge with Paul Lanois of Fieldfisher

