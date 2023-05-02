Connect with The Pokémon Company, Big Fish and more at PG Connects Seattle’s Careers Zone!

Looking for your next great career opportunity? PG Connects Seattle is gearing up to be one of our best conferences yet for jobseekers, and today, we’re bringing you some insight on all the opportunities for jobseekers to take advantage of at our show later this month.

We’re making our grand return to our favourite U.S. city, Seattle, in just two weeks and you won’t want to miss your chance to join the fun. This May 16th to 17th, PG Connects Seattle is bringing together over 1,000 attendees from the games industry all over the globe to network, pitch and learn from over 150 of the games industry’s top authorities. The event will cover mobile, PC, console, web3, AI, AR and so much more across multiple track rooms. Our brilliant speakers and panellists will deliver insightful content into design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie, new technologies, company culture and loads more. Along with all this amazing content, our industry-renowned matchmaking opportunities are back. This includes our popular Big Indie Pitch Competitions, Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector. A focus for this conference is diving into new technologies, particularly AI and Web3 and their impact on the games industry, to reflect the most up-and-coming industry trends that you need to know about in 2023.

This conference is the place to be for jobseekers. We know just how difficult finding a job can be with the significant layoffs that have been happening across the tech and game industries, and we are committed to helping industry professionals find their next great opportunity. Now more so than ever, we are dedicated to providing a space for new talent that might be looking for their first job in the games industry and industry veterans looking for their next exciting career step to connect with leading games companies that are looking for qualified talent to join their team, and we will be doing just that at PG Connects Seattle this month.

We have a free dedicated recruitment fair running alongside day two of the conference that puts jobseekers in touch with recruiters from all over the games industry searching for qualified talent, including companies such as The Pokémon Company, Big Fish and more. This is exactly what you’ve been looking for if you’ve been thinking where to find your next great career opportunity – today, we’re giving some more insight on exactly what this event has in store for you.

What is the Careers Zone?

The Career Zone is a dedicated jobs fair running alongside day two of the PG Connects Seattle conference on May 17th. It will feature over 10 tables of recruiters from major games studios and publishers in Seattle and nearby cities. The event is free to attend for jobseekers and enables you to explore and experience the full PG Connects conference free of charge, all you have to do is apply – there’s a very limited number of jobseeker tickets available, so the sooner you apply, the better. There will also be a jobs board where companies can post current openings. This Careers Zone will be a recruitment opportunity for companies in the games industry to meet with prospective new employees. Participants will also be able to explore and experience the full PG Connects conference free of charge. In the fast-changing games industry, recruitment fairs are particularly useful for connecting companies that may be hiring with candidates currently seeking new opportunities, especially following the recent period of layoffs.

How do I sign up?

For jobseekers, all you need to do to apply for a free jobseeker ticket is to fill in this form. Keep in mind that there are limited numbers of jobseeker tickets available, so the sooner you apply, the better your chance is at securing the opportunity to attend. If you are qualified for participation and receive a jobseeker ticket, it will be valid for you to attend both days of the conference, May 16th-17th, including all the talks and panels and party.

For recruiters, the Careers Zone is an unmissable opportunity to meet highly qualified local candidates face-to-face. Taking one of the 10 available free tables grants you valuable exposure for your company and you can build connections with other authority figures in the industry. If you’d like to participate as a recruiter, please email the event organisers directly at support@pgconnects.com.

Who all is going to be there?

Studios and publishers of all sizes are joining us at the fair, and you won’t want to miss your chance to connect with and have the opportunity to recruit with some of the leading brands in the industry. Here are just some of the expected recruiters that you can meet at PG Connects Seattle this month.

The Pokémon Company

Big Fish

GG Locators

Very Very Spaceship

PerfectDay

Hear what the recruiters have to say

We recently spoke to just some of the incredible companies that will be present at the Careers Zone for you to connect with, and here’s what they had to say to potential jobseekers looking to connect with them at PG Connects Seattle…

“We look for passionate, creative problem solvers to help us deliver magic, surprise, and delight to our customers.” - The Pokémon Company

"At our core, we believe in the power of gaming to bring people together and foster a sense of community. We strive to create games that not only entertain, but also challenge players to think and explore in new and exciting ways. Candidates interested in joining VVS should want to be a part of this journey as we continue to push the boundaries of game development and create innovative gaming experiences that inspire and engage players around the world." - VV Spaceship

"The game job market is tough right now. I have three things to suggest. 1. Don’t give up, 2. Take the time to continue building your skills 3. Get out and go to any type of game/tech meetups. Everyone is sympathetic about the job market. I am always encouraged to hear what personal projects they are working on or new things they are learning. Technology is moving at lightspeed. I am interested in hearing how they are keeping up with it." - GG Locators

Come join us at PG Connects Seattle!

There’s still time to join us at our first North American conference this year! Even if you don’t qualify for a jobseeker ticket or would prefer not to wait and gamble with your entry to the show, you can secure your ticket over on our PG Connects Seattle site now and enjoy our limited term Midterm discount. You can save as much as $170 if you buy your ticket now, so hurry and secure the best price while it’s still available!

A massive thank you once again to our fantastic sponsor for the Careers Wall, Big Fish - we can’t wait to see you at the Careers Fair and are immensely grateful for your support of the game industry’s workforce and aspiring talent!