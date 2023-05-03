Discover networking and matchmaking opportunities at the Dubai GameExpo Summit this Summer!

We’re headed to Dubai this summer, and you won’t want to miss all the incredible networking and matchmaking opportunities this spectacular event has in store for you.

We’re headed to the incredible city of Dubai this summer, and you won’t want to miss the opportunity to join us! This June 21st to 22nd, the Pocket Gamer Connects team are partnering with the Dubai Economy & Tourism Department (DET) to bring the global games industry an unmissable conference experience in Dubai, part of the fastest growing region of the global games industry. The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects will take place over two days alongside the larger Dubai Esports and Games Festival at the incredible hub of sustainability and innovation, Expo City Dubai (any ticket to the GameExpo Summit also grants you full access to the larger Esports and Games festival event taking place alongside it). The summit itself will feature over 100 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks. You can expect discussions on pressing topics facing the games industry such as new technologies from the metaverse, AI and Web3 to the latest techniques and trends in development and monetisation, as well as the unprecedented growth of the MENA market. The GameExpo Summit will offer the very same high-quality networking opportunities you’ve come to expect from Pocket Gamer Connects events. A ticket to this spectacular conference experience also presents you with full complimentary access to the Dubai Esports and Games Festival running alongside it all week. So, by purchasing a ticket to the Dubai Game Expo Summit for just two days, you get full access to the biggest games festival in the MENA region, all taking place at Expo City Dubai and opening the doors for you to enjoy a full five days of action-packed gaming events and activities. We have never put on an event quite like this one, and you absolutely won’t want to miss your chance to make the most of it.

All you have to do to be the first to find out when tickets go on sale and secure our Super Early Bird ticket rates is to head over to our site and submit the quick Registration form at the bottom of the page. Don’t miss your chance to secure the best ticket rates!

As mentioned above, we’re bringing the same industry leading networking opportunities along to Dubai at the Summit, and today, we’re sharing with you a little bit more about what that entails. Keep on reading to find out more!

Take your business to the next level with these fantastic events

Investor Connector

Date: Wednesday, June 21

Time: 10AM-12PM

Registration deadline: Friday, June 9

Sign-up link: For developers: Here

For investors: Here

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector. Keep in mind you must be a registered attendee of the GameExpo Summit to take part.

The Very Big Indie Pitch

Date: Wednesday, June 21

Time: 2PM-5PM

Registration deadline: Friday, June 9

Sign-up link: Here

Celebrating new mobile, PC and console indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize.

Publisher SpeedMatch

Date: Thursday, June 22

Time: 2PM-3PM

Registration deadline: Monday, June 12

Sign-up link: Here

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects. Keep in mind you must be a registered attendee of the GameExpo Summit to take part.

How do I apply?

Please note that you must be a registered Dubai GameExpo Summit attendee in order to sign up for most of the events above, and tickets for the event aren’t yet on sale. Fill out the short Registration form at the bottom of the front page of our website and wait for us to contact you as soon as tickets go on sale with more information. Remember that signing up for our Summit gives you full complimentary access to the wider Dubai Esports and Games Festival event taking place over that week which is three extra days of action-packed gaming events and activities. Once you’re registered, all you have to do is sign up at the designated links above.

See you this summer!