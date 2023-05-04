Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle advances partnership with the GamesForest.Club to guide the games industry to a climate-positive future!

Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is only a few short weeks away now, and we could not be more excited to share with you the incredible organisation that our conference is supporting.

We’re returning to the States next month, and we can’t wait to be back in our favourite U.S. city for our most forward-gazing event yet. PG Connects Seattle is bringing together over 1,000 attendees from the games industry all over the globe to network, pitch and learn from over 150 of the games industry’s top authorities. A big focus for this conference is diving into new technologies, particularly AI and Web3 and their impact on the games industry, to reflect the most up-and-coming industry trends that you need to know about in 2023. We’re looking towards the future more than ever before for this edition of the conference, and with that in mind, we’re determined to support the very organisation paving the way towards a more sustainable future for the games industry – The GamesForest.Club.

We highly admire this organisation and the fantastic work their team do to pave the way forward towards a climate-positive future for the games industry by 2030, and we’re proud to continue our ongoing support and dedication to their cause. We’re thrilled to get the opportunity to support them in their incredible work for the environment and growing our contribution towards a more sustainable future for us all. Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle is the first global conference to support this amazing initiative on this level – while we are making donations, we highly encourage industry peers to do the same. Working together is imperative to building a more sustainable future for the industry and creating a more environmentally conscious games community, so we’re urging games professionals across the globe to join in and support the initiative as well.

We’ve previously partnered with the GamesForest.Club to help reduce the carbon footprint associated with conference travel for our London show earlier this year, and our work together was a massive success. We’re expanding on the area of Peruvian rainforest that we’ve already saved (700m2) by going further than ever before – we’re making a donation from every ticket sold to continue supporting the rainforest and environment as a whole. By buying a ticket to PG Connects Seattle, you’re instantly making a donation to this fantastic cause. Don’t wait, buy your ticket today and know you’re supporting a more sustainable future for us all!

Keep on reading to learn a little bit more about this fantastic organisation and how you can support their work.

Who are GamesForest.Club?

Games Forest Club is a non-profit organisation to support the games and creative industries to invest in carbon absorption via planting and protecting forests. Started in November 2021, the GamesForest.Club is widely supported by companies of all kinds like leading publishers, developers, esport teams, influencer groups, agencies, and web3 platforms.

What do GamesForest.Club do?

The Games Forest Club supports the Games and Creative Industries to actively invest in carbon absorption via planting and protecting forests. The goal is to protect and restore nature with the power of gaming and together with the good hearts and minds of our industry.

The organisation sees nature restoration as a major cornerstone to fight climate change. The latest numbers from the WWF show that we are losing 30 football fields of forests every minute. With that we are losing our biggest ally in the fight against climate change as forests absorb huge amounts of carbon. If we don’t get that problem under control, even transformations of the biggest carbon releasing industries will run into nowhere.

Climate Change is of course by far the biggest challenge humankind has ever faced; this also means that there lies the biggest heroes’ journey of our lifetimes directly in front of us. Luckily Gaming Companies know best how to design massive challenges in a way that players accept the challenge and have fun with it.

With the Games Forest Club, the engagement of the whole games industry is being covered. All restoration activities in real life are shown in the digital twin “gamesforest” to keep track playfully on the support of the games industry against climate change, which you can view here.

How do I support the Games Forest Club?

It's as simple as can be! When you register a PGC Seattle ticket, we will make a donation to this environmental cause on your behalf. This will go to help preserve a section of forest in Peru and also contribute to offsetting the event’s carbon footprint. You can read more about the collaboration and reducing your carbon footprint here.

Secure your ticket to the show and help preserve the forest!

Haven’t booked your ticket to our Seattle show yet? No problem. There’s still some time for you to join us for our most forward-gazing conference yet and you can currently save up to $170 using our limited time Midterm discount while supporting an incredible cause. You found this article just in time to make the most of it too, prices are rising tonight at midnight tonight so don't wait any longer! When you register a PGC Seattle ticket, we will make a donation to Games Forest Club on your behalf, so when you book a ticket for the show, you will be contributing directly to reducing your company’s ecological footprint, regenerating climate and biodiversity. Head over to our website and book your ticket now!