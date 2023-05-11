Grab your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki before midnight tonight and save up to £470!

The clock is ticking, and there’s only hours left to save up to £470 on your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki this September!

The leading mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, will be held at Wanha Satama, Helsinki this September 12th to 13th. More than 1,700 delegates will gather for two days to hear from 200 of the world’s leading authorities from the mobile gaming industry diving into the most relevant topics facing the games industry today over 15 conference tracks across both days. They will share their expert insight on everything from monetisation and the latest development trends to blockchain and exploring the metaverse. We will be running our industry leading facilitated matchmaking opportunities Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector and signature pitching competition The Very Big Indie Pitch live at the venue, you won’t want to miss your chance to participate in these fantastic opportunities to take your career to the next level.

Our Super Early Bird offer for this unmissable show is available until the end of the day today

1) The cheapest ticket you will get!

Our Super Early Bird offer is the best you can possibly get. You can save up to £470 with our limited time discount, but time’s almost up! Regardless of what ticket option you choose to buy, you can take advantage of the massive savings – so, even if you’re a student or indie developer looking to use our special dedicated discounts, you can take advantage of our Super Early Bird discount and get your ticket for the best price if you buy it before midnight tonight.

2) Start your networking early

No need to think about remembering to buy your conference tickets before conference time if you do it today. In fact, no need to stress about being the first to start networking either – our MeetToMatch meeting platform typically opens a bit earlier than conference time and delegates begin booking their days out with meetings then. You can rest easy knowing that you’ll be the first to be contacted when the platform goes live so you can start making those all-important connections way before conference time.

3) Let your network know you’re attending and start getting to know fellow attendees

The wonders of social media make it possible for you to announce your attendance and interact with our official #PGConnects hashtag. You will get to see other attendees and major company names pouring in over the next few weeks, and you can start planning who you’d like to schedule meetings with the moment attending companies are announced. You’ll be able to sit back and see what brands and big names pique your interest if you sign up today, and be the first to touch base with them when MeetToMatch opens. Don’t miss out!

4) Get access to apply to our range of highly attended fringe events including Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch, The Very Big Indie Pitch sessions and more…

The fringe events at our PG Connects conferences are always highly sought after and attended, so signing up early is recommended to get the best opportunity to pitch your game through our Very Big Indie Pitch sessions or be selected for matchmaking through our facilitated matchmaking events such as Investor Connector and Publisher Speedmatch. If you’re looking to take part in these complimentary fringe events, the time to book your ticket is now – you need to be registered as an attendee to sign up to these events, and the sooner you do it, the better your chances are!

5) Rest assured that you get the best value for your ticket, which includes…

Entry to the main conference including access to all content tracks expo and dedicated meeting area on both days

Access to fringe events such as The Very Big Indie Pitch (if eligible; additional application required)

Entry to the Global Connects Party

Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days

Free wifi

A personal profile on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites

