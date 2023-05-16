PTW appoints Kaley Hurst as new VP of sales and marketing

Games service company PTW have appointed a new VP of sales and marketing, Kaley Hurst, as an internal promotion.

PTW - which earlier this year announced the launch of their neural machine translation service, RESOLVE - appointed Hurst to the role, where she will be responsible for sales and marketing at the company. Hurst will also report directly to CEO of PTW, Deborah Kirkham. Hurst had previously served as director of marketing at the company.

Kirkham commented, “When Kaley first joined PTW nearly a decade ago, they worked with me on a daily basis to learn the company inside and out, eventually following their passions and chasing a role in marketing.

“I fully trust Kaley’s leadership skills, their vision, and their ability to execute our goals as an organization. This was a well-earned promotion, and I can’t wait to see what Kaley accomplishes next for us at PTW,” she added.

Hurst added her own thoughts. “Under Deborah’s leadership, I know PTW is making the right strategic moves to build the future of gaming.

“This company has given me so much; I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to build something special alongside so many talented individuals.”

Games at scale

The appointment of a new VP for marketing and sales perhaps speaks to how game service companies are in not just a vibrant, but highly competitive market. As more and more major game companies, such as Capcom, are pursuing mobile, the space that has boasted many smaller and independent studios will become more discerning as to which companies they work alongside.

Hurst will therefore be facing the challenge to ensure that PTW can reach out to the right partners. The company also recently expanded with a new studio in Portugal, reflecting the increased focus of many game companies on the Iberian market, such as with the opening of NetEase’s new Barcelona-based studio, Anchor point.