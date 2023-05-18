Infinite Lagrange, Stumble Guys, and Angry Birds Dream Blast win big at NYX Awards

NetEase Games’ space strategy Infinite Lagrange has taken home four major prizes at the annual NYX Game Awards.

The game took home the grand prize in the mobile game - simulation category, as well as three gold awards in the best art direction, best music, and best game design categories.

The NYX awards, hosted by the International Awards Association (IAA), received over 1000 submissions across its categories, with Infinite Lagrange quickly emerging as a standout title, which NetEase credits to the blend of gameplay, visual design, and music, alongside other elements.

“The remarkable achievement of "Infinite Lagrange" securing four awards at the prestigious NYX Game Awards is a resounding testament to its exceptional quality and extraordinary performance,” said the company in a statement. “As a highly popular and internationally influential SLG game centred around the theme of space science fiction, Infinite Lagrange remains committed to exploring infinite possibilities in art, music, and gameplay design.”

Mobile wins big

NYX awards stands apart from other industry awards, such as The Game Awards, by splitting different categories by platform, allowing each game to be evaluated alongside its most direct competitors, thus highlighting exceptional game design and allowing mobile to flourish.

Other notable winners in the mobile space include Murder by Choice (best narrative), Merge Mansion (best music), and Stumble Guys (multiplayer and platform games).

Stumble Guys also took home gold prizes in the ongoing game category, as well as silver awards in the social and evolving game categories.

Angry Birds Dream Blast also proved to be a strong contender, scooping up grand prizes in the animation, character design, art direction and visual art categories, as well as a gold prize for best mobile game - puzzle.

We listed NetEase as the top mobile game maker of 2022.