Save up to £330 on Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki with our limited time Early Bird offer!

The leading mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, is returning to Helsinki this September 12th to 13th

About Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

PG Connects is coming back to Helsinki this fall! Join us in Finland for another year of networking, pitching and learning from the world’s leading authorities. Over 1,700 attendees from the games industry will gather for two days to network, discover, pitch and learn from 200 of the world’s leading authorities.

Filling 19 wall-to-wall conference tracks across both days, they will share their expert insight on everything from monetisation and the latest development trends to blockchain and exploring the metaverse. Even if you’ve come to our shows in Helsinki before, we have unmissable new conference tracks and themes that you haven’t seen before – Mapping The Metaverse explores developments in the immersive space, while ASO Insights, Marketing Mavens and UA Update cover the best ways to promote your game and bring in users. There's also a CFO Insider track for those working at the sharp end of studio finance. Building on Blockchain provides an introduction to the blockchain gaming scene, and we also see the return of favourites like Live Ops Landscape, Esports Innovation, Monetiser, The Growth Track and more.

You will not only get to network with the wider global games industry at this conference, you will also learn from the best. Our conference schedule is packed with our trademark short, sharp seminars from leading industry experts and the top companies in the industry sharing case studies, insights and predictions.

You can make the most of your conference experience by participating in our industry-leading matchmaking events such as Publisher SpeedMatch and Investor Connector. These sessions pair developers in rapid succession with a series of publishers and investors in a series of speed-dating style meetings. It’s a perfect way to make first contact and follow up with a longer meeting if you find a potential partner.

If you’re an indie developer or a small developer team with a project ready to share, you can also join our Very Big Indie Pitch sessions as well. You'll get instant feedback on your game from experts, and compete for prizes and editorial coverage. Indie developers are the lifeblood of the games industry, and we’re very proud to champion outstanding indie developer work to our international audience.

The show is taking place at Wanha Satama in Helsinki this fall, and it’s going to be an exceptional networking event for anyone looking to make connections with European and global games industry players. There’s no place like Pocket Gamer Connects conferences to take the next step for your business and meet new contacts that could be your venture!

Your ticket to PG Connects Helsinki includes…

Entry to the main conference including access to all content tracks expo and dedicated meeting area on both days

Access to fringe events such as The Very Big Indie Pitch (if eligible; additional application required)

Entry to the Global Connects Party

Free coffee, tea and refreshments on both days

Free wifi

A personal profile on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites

This is an amazing offer for you to save up to £330 on your ticket to PG Connects Helsinki, but remember it's only available for a limited time!