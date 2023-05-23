Joining us in Toronto this July? Learn more about our industry-leading networking opportunities!

We are returning to Toronto later this summer, and the anticipation is building! There’s no time like the present to learn more about what you can expect at PG Connects later this summer as we prepare to bring Europe’s favourite b2b gaming conference back to the dynamic, forward-gazing city of Toronto.

This July 19th-20th, we are returning to Toronto for an even bigger and better conference after the massively successful debut of PG Connects Toronto 2022. 750 attendees from the global games industry will gather in Toronto in July to network, discover, pitch and learn from 120 of the world’s leading authorities. You will join a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors. The conference will take in everything: android and iOS, hot AI trends, PC and console, web3, VR/AR and more will be covered, across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetization and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more. Our industry-leading matchmaking opportunities and pitching competition will also be taking place at the show, so now’s the time to start thinking about taking part if you’d like to make the most of these opportunities to take your business to the next level.

Our Early Bird offer is coming to an end soon

Are you a game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project? Or perhaps you’re an investor looking for an exciting new opportunity. If so, Investor Connector is tailor-made for you!

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

We’ll set aside a quiet space where pre-selected companies looking for funding and investors get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement.

The Very Big Indie Pitch for PC, console and mobile games is the perfect opportunity for indie developers to get real-time feedback on their work from industry experts and potentially gain media coverage and even a prize. This unique speed dating format gives each developer five minutes (including Q&A) with each panel of experts, meaning all entrants will get feedback in real-time and post-event via email too. Think speed-dating for developers and experts, and you get the idea.

The Publisher SpeedMatch session enables shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated one-hour stint of speed-date style meetings.

These short meets aren’t obviously designed for closing a deal, but enable an initial contact that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

Now is the time to book your ticket to join us in Toronto, you can be the first to sign up for all of the amazing opportunities above once they're available.

For sponsorships or other business development opportunities, please contact Lisa at lisa.bisset@steelmedianetwork.com or book a meeting to discuss your needs. Have proven experience as a thought leader in the games industry and looking to get your name out there and share your wisdom with the wider industry? We're looking for speakers and panellists to take part on stage. Please nominate yourself and submit talk ideas for consideration!