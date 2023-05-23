PG Connects Seattle was our most forward-gazing show in North America yet – here’s what you missed!

PG Connects returned to North America this year for an incredible two days in the vibrant, dynamic city of Seattle. A massive thank you to everyone that joined us for these unforgettable two days full of game-changing insights, innovative discussions and countless new connections.

We are in our tenth year of delivering b2b conference experiences for the games industry, and we couldn’t be prouder of what our shows have come to be in that time. This live show marks the 38th instalment of our Connects conference series, and we were pleased to return to the Grand Hyatt Seattle in the heart of downtown Seattle from May 16th to 17th. We welcomed a whopping 700 attendees this year from all corners of the games industry, thank you to everyone who joined us in Seattle this last week.

A significant number of our attendees were gamemakers, and we welcomed more exhibitors, sponsors and partners than ever before. We heard from 110 world-class speakers from top brands such as Netflix Games, Super Evil Megacorp, Activision Blizzard King, Global Game Jam, FunPlus and many, many more as they shared their brilliant insights with us, and the showfloor was buzzing with top brands showcasing their goods and services with our attendees over the two days. The feedback for this show both during and post-event has marked it as our most energised and engaging event to date, and it has demonstrated the growing strength of PG Connects as a game industry staple that consistently delivers the most thought-provoking, future-gazing insights and exceptional networking opportunities. It was truly a terrific return to North America!

Two incredible insights-filled days

Our two days in Seattle were packed full of our most future-gazing insights yet, courtesy of the 110 world-class speakers that joined us this week to discuss design and development, monetisation and growth, life as an indie and company culture, as well as the conference’s focus: new technologies, particularly AI and Web3 and their impact on the games industry. This was our first show in North America this year, and we were pleased to welcome over 700 attendees to the show, with 82% of these being from the States. Between the exhibitors, speakers and attendees, we welcomed delegates from over 390 different global companies and there were over 30 countries represented at the show.

This conference was possible thanks to the formidable support of our partners, associates and sponsors. We are immensely thankful to our gold sponsors Moloco, Leanplum, Optimove, Verve Group, GamechangerSF, Game Server Services, hCaptcha and all the other fantastic brands who helped bring PG Connects Seattle to life. We couldn’t have done it without your support!

An incredible return to Seattle

Steel Media COO Dave Bradley expressed immense gratitude for the amazing turnout of our first show in North America this year, “We've just wrapped two invigorating days connecting and collaborating in sunny Seattle. We always receive a warm welcome in the region, but especially so this year as temperatures outside reached record highs! This was our third conference in Seattle and once again I was blown away by how collaborative and supportive the local games industry community is. It had that ‘games industry family’ feel, and the event was buzzing across both days, with lots of knowledge-sharing and networking. We know there have been tough times in the games industry recently so I hope our new Careers Zone initiative helped – I want to thank the companies who contributed to that recruitment fair. The roundtables, which we also introduced for the first time this year, were a success and provided an excellent platform for discussion. We’ll definitely be running those again at future events! We're deeply grateful to all our sponsors, speakers, advisors, and volunteers who made this event possible. Thank you; you know who you are. Though sad to leave, we're eager to reunite in Dubai next month and Toronto in July.”

What’s coming up next?

Pocket Gamer Connects has a stacked event line-up for the rest of the year, and you won’t want to miss getting involved with everything we have coming up in the rest of 2023.

Whether you’re located in North America, Europe or the MENA region, we have some spectacular events coming your way this year. Remember that with our conferences, the sooner you book your ticket, the better! Secure the best deals for our upcoming conferences and start planning your year ahead by booking your tickets today where you can.

This June 21st to 22nd, we are partnering with the Dubai Economy & Tourism Department to bring the global games industry an unmissable Summit experience in the glorious city of Dubai, part of the fastest growing region of the international games industry. The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects will take place over two days alongside the larger Dubai Esports and Games Festival and will feature more than 100 renowned games industry speakers and offer the very same high-quality networking opportunities you’ve come to expect from PG Connects events. Early Bird pricing is still available for a limited time, so secure your spot at this amazing rate while you still can.

Then this July 19th to 20th, we’re returning to Toronto after an immensely successful first-ever show in the city last year. 750 attendees from the games industry will gather in Toronto in July to network, discover, pitch and learn from 120 of the world’s leading authorities. Save up to a whopping CA$380 when you use this special offer – book directly on our official conference website today.

Then on September 12th to 13th, PG Connects is coming back to Helsinki! Join us in Finland for another year of networking, pitching and learning from the world’s leading authorities. Over 1,700 attendees from the games industry will gather for two days to network, discover, pitch and learn from 200 of the world’s leading authorities. You can make the most of our limited time Early Bird sale and save up to £330 on your ticket!

Want to get involved?

There is no better place than Pocket Gamer Connects to network with the global games industry and share your wealth of knowledge with the games community at large, and today we would like to extend an invitation for renowned producers, developers, executives and leaders in the space to share your expertise at our upcoming shows. If you think you might be a fit and this sounds like something you’d love to do at our upcoming conferences, complete our speaker submission form or get in touch with patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com direct to discuss further!

Additionally, if you’re looking to put your brand in front of the global games industry, you can discuss our varied sponsorship opportunities or other ways to get involved with our b2b sales team. Please contact lisa.bisset@steelmedianetwork.com or chris@steelmedia.co.uk for more details.