Meet the brilliant speakers of the Dubai GameExpo Summit!

The Dubai GameExpo Summit is taking place in just a few months, and the anticipation is building for our first event in the city.

This summer, we’re partnering up with Dubai’s Department of Economy & Tourism to bring an unmissable games conference experience to the glorious city of Dubai, in the fastest growing region of the international games industry. The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects will take place over two days as part of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival event at an incredible state-of-the-art venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre within Expo City Dubai. The summit itself will feature more than 100 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks. You can look forward to the same type of invaluable learning and networking opportunities you’ve come to expect from Pocket Gamer Connects events, including the fantastic expert speakers that lead the conversation at each and every single one of our events.

No event powered by PG Connects is complete without an all-star speaker lineup, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to share with you just a few names from the 100 speakers gracing our stages and discussing their forward-gazing insights with us at the Summit. Keep on reading to learn more about just a few of the amazing industry leaders that will be gracing the stage at the Summit this July!

Learn from top company executives

We have speakers from all over the gaming industry ecosystem sharing their insights with us at our upcoming Summit, and here are just a few of the names we’re excited to have joining our ranks for the event:

Jacki Vause - Dimoso - Founder and CEO

Christopher Bergstresser - MogulMogul - Member Board of Directors

Sean Lee - Wargaming - Chief Corporate Development Officer

Pieter Van der Pijl - Triple Dragon Limited - Co-Founder

Vincent Ghossoub - Nifty Craft OÜ - Founder

Dave Ranyard - Dream Reality Interactive Ltd - CEO

Murshidul Chowdhury - Cakebyte - CEO

Charly Harbord - Global Game Jam - Director of Operations

Hazim AlHanbali - Mad Hook - CEO

Dan da Rocha - Jaw Drop Games - Co-Founder and CEO

Tom Russell - Formation Games - Co-Founder & Marketing Director

Filipp Karmanov - Black Snowflake - Founder

Ziad Talge - Yayy - CEO

Alexander Jorias - Club Cooee - CEO & Co-Founder

Ali Alharbi - UMX Studio - CEO

Plus many, many more!

Book your ticket now!

Join us in Dubai this summer for a front row seat to the insightful sessions led by the industry leaders above. Purchase a ticket to this unmissable Summit to join in on the gaming experience of a lifetime – buying a ticket grants you full access to the wider Dubai Games & Esports Festival taking place over the week of June 21st to 25th, so the value of this ticket is immense. You will want to plan ahead to make sure you get to make the most of the festival and visiting this incredible destination, so book your ticket now and secure the best deal possible via our official sales partner here. There is currently a limited time Early Bird discount available, so purchase your ticket as soon as you can for the best deal. Prices are rising next week, so now’s your chance to make the most of this incredible offer!

See you in Dubai!