Prices for the Dubai GameExpo Summit are rising at midnight tonight! Book your ticket now to secure amazing savings

Looking to join us in Dubai for the Dubai GameExpo Summit this June 21st to 22nd? Now's your chance to make the most of our limited time Early Bird deal.

This summer, we’re partnering up with Dubai’s Department of Economy & Tourism to bring an unmissable games conference experience to the glorious city of Dubai, in the fastest growing region of the international games industry. The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects will take place over two days as part of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival event at an incredible state-of-the-art venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre within Expo City Dubai. The summit itself will feature more than 100 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks. You can look forward to the same type of invaluable learning and networking opportunities you’ve come to expect from Pocket Gamer Connects events, you won’t want to miss out on this incredible business-to-business event for global games industry professionals.

Read on for five reasons why you need to book your Summit ticket

1. Our Early Bird sale ends tonight!

The clock is ticking! There's limited time left to take advantage of our Early Bird sale

2. Enjoy a special accommodation discount with Rove Expo 2020!

Organising travel can be a hassle, and we want to make sure that you get the best possible deal and make a secure, informed booking decision. We’ve partnered with Rove Expo 2020 to offer all Summit attendees a fantastic hotel deal. This sublime hotel is right in the midst of Expo City Dubai, where the Summit and the wider Dubai Esports and Games Festival is taking place, and it’s only steps away from the Dubai Metro that can link you to Dubai Marina, JBR Beach, The Dubai Mall and beyond. You can book your accommodation here and enjoy a 25% discount with our recommended hotel partner when you use the code ESPORTS.

3. Take part in our matchmaking events and meet your dream business partner!

We do more than just put you in the room with dream collaborators – we actively present opportunities for you to make contact with key industry figures and help you find the right fit for your business . Our matchmaking events get you paired up with other companies or delegates with similar goals in mind to you, and we’re also bringing our trademark Very Big Indie Pitch competitions with us to Dubai – if you’re an indie developer looking to get feedback from experts, you won’t want to miss it. Whether you’re a gamemaker looking for publishers and investors or vice-versa, we have facilitated matchmaking opportunities for you to get in touch with someone looking for you. Sign up for our matchmaking opportunities as soon as you can to make sure you get paired up with the best possible match for you, you can do so at the links below:

4. Be the first to jump into MeetToMatch when it goes live!

Make the most of the countless opportunities to network as a Summit attendee. Our MeetToMatch platform opens ahead of time so you can start scheduling your meetings and plan your time at the Summit ahead of time. By signing up early, you will be the first to get notified and get access to our MeetToMatch platform when it goes live in the coming weeks. This is an unmissable opportunity to connect with all the amazing delegates joining us from around the globe before the event even kicks off! Diaries book up fast, so to make sure you secure one-on-one meetings with key industry decision-makers, make sure you sign up early.

5. Let everyone know you'll be there!

Let the world know that you’ll be joining us in Dubai by posting that you will be attending the Dubai GameExpo Summit on your social media platforms by using the event hashtag #DubaiGES – you will be able to get in touch with fellow attendees and start getting familiar with the faces you can expect to see at the event. Start forming connections that you can explore and nourish in person come June. You can find the GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects social media assets here.

Buy your ticket before midnight tonight!

There's only hours left to secure your ticket to the Summit at this unmissable Early Bird price. Purchase a ticket to this unmissable Summit to join in on the gaming experience of a lifetime – buying a ticket grants you full access to the wider Dubai Esports and Games Festival taking place over the week of June 21st to 25th, so the value of this ticket is immense.

See you in Dubai!