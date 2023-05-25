Prices are rising for Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto next week! Book your ticket today for savings of up to $380 CAD

Looking to attend our next conference in North America later this summer? Don’t waste time and money by waiting to buy your ticket. Our limited time Early Bird sale is available until June 1st, but the clock is ticking. You can currently save up to a whopping $380 CAD on your conference ticket, head over to our official conference website and buy your ticket today.

This July 19th-20th, we are returning to Toronto for an even bigger and better conference after the massively successful debut of PG Connects Toronto 2022. 750 attendees from the global games industry will gather in Toronto in July to network, discover, pitch and learn from 120 of the world’s leading authorities. You will join a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors. The conference will take in everything: hot AI trends, web3, android and iOS, PC and console, VR/AR and more will be covered, across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetization and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more. Our industry-leading matchmaking opportunities and pitching competition will also be taking place at the show, so now’s the time to start thinking about taking part if you’d like to make the most of these opportunities to take your business to the next level.

Looking to know a little bit more about what we have in store for you in Toronto? Read on for a little overview of what you can expect.

Complimentary access to our meeting scheduling platform

All PG Connects attendees get full complimentary access to our meeting scheduling platform. Using our sophisticated MeetToMatch platform, you can connect with every single person in attendance at Seattle and easily schedule meetings with the industry’s top decision-makers. Get access to the meeting platform as soon as it goes live in the weeks leading up to the event when you book your ticket today.

16 insightful content tracks with more than 120 expert speakers

We always have something for everyone at our conferences, and we’re bringing more tracks to Toronto than before. Whether you’re an indie developer looking to learn directly from top developers through our Game Maker Insights track or a marketing executive looking to strengthen your knowledge specific to brand partnerships and advertising within the games industry via our Brands + Gaming track, there’s something for you. Our topic tracks have been carefully curated to ensure that no matter what your background is, you get immense value out of attending them. You won’t want to miss all the brilliant future-gazing insights in our tracks focused on emerging technologies such as AI Advances, Tech Trends, Mapping the Metaverse and Building on Blockchain and much, much more. You can check out our topic tracks in full over on our conference website here.

Unmissable fringe events

Thought we couldn’t possibly pack more value into two days? Think again. Our industry-leading fringe events are coming with us to Toronto, and you don’t want to miss out on the chance to take part. These events have provided our attendees with incredible ROI, with countless collaborations and projects stemming from our matchmaking activities and new opportunities and media coverage for talent through our events dedicated to indie developers. Check out all the amazing opportunities we have lined up for you in Toronto below:

Investor Connector

Are you a game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project? Or perhaps you’re an investor looking for an exciting new opportunity. If so, Investor Connector is tailor-made for you!

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

We’ll set aside a quiet space where pre-selected companies looking for funding and investors get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement.

The Very Big Indie Pitch

The Very Big Indie Pitch for PC, console and mobile games is the perfect opportunity for indie developers to get real-time feedback on their work from industry experts and potentially gain media coverage and even a prize. This unique speed dating format gives each developer five minutes (including Q&A) with each panel of experts, meaning all entrants will get feedback in real-time and post-event via email too. Think speed-dating for developers and experts, and you get the idea.

Publisher SpeedMatch

The Publisher SpeedMatch session enables shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated one-hour stint of speed-date style meetings.

These short meets aren’t obviously designed for closing a deal, but enable an initial contact that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference.

No time to waste – book your ticket today!

Don’t risk forgetting over the next week. Head on over to our official conference website and grab your ticket today at the best price you can, saving up to $380 CAD in the process when you book before prices rise on June 1st! Today’s is the lowest possible price you’re going to get for them before the conference, so head over to our official conference website and make the most of our limited time Early Bird offer.