Calling all indie developers! Pitch your game to experts at Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto this July 19th-20th

Europe’s number one gaming conference is returning to North America for our next show, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to get to return to the dynamic city of Toronto for the second time.

This July 19th-20th, we are returning to Toronto for an even bigger and better conference after the massively successful debut of PG Connects Toronto 2022. 750 attendees from the global games industry will gather in Toronto in July to network, discover, pitch and learn from 120 of the world’s leading authorities. You will join a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors. The conference will take in everything: hot AI trends, web3, android and iOS, PC and console, VR/AR and more will be covered, across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetization and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more. Our industry-leading matchmaking opportunities and pitching competition will also be taking place at the show, so now’s the time to start thinking about taking part if you’d like to make the most of these opportunities to take your business to the next level.

If you are an indie developer currently working on a new game, we have a number of opportunities available to you at our conference. We have our Very Big Indie Pitch events lined up for you to get expert feedback in real time as well as an unparalleled opportunity for media coverage, a designated zone to show off your creations to keyholders in the industry and even a competition dedicated to increase accessibility to having a booth in that exclusive, highly-coveted expo zone and a special award that attendees will be able to vote on to celebrate their favourite indie games they see in our Expo area at the show. We have even more additional matchmaking events entirely dedicated to giving you that push to get to the next level in your career through finding funding or a publisher. We have pulled all stops to ensure that any indie developer attending our event can really take advantage of these opportunities and shine light on their games for the world at large.

Sounds great, doesn't it?

The Very Big Indie Pitches at Toronto:

The Big Indie Pitch offers shortlisted developers a chance to impress some of the best experts the industry has to offer (including journalists, publishers, investors, and notable indies), answer questions and gather expert insight on their game.

Our unique speed dating format gives each developer 5 minutes with each panel of expert judges, meaning entrants will get real feedback from the event. The winners will also be covered across Steel Media’s network of websites (such as Pocket Gamer and PC Games Insider), making this a great chance to get your game up in lights.

The Big Indie Zone

The Big Indie Zone is an exclusive expo area within the conference dedicated to indie developers and their games. It offers developers the chance to pre-book a 2-day demo table (including conference passes, making this an excellent value option) and present their awesome creation to fellow Connects delegates within a conducive setting.

The zone runs for the full duration of the two days and is always a vibrant and very popular segment of any Connects conference. Whether you’re a publisher looking for new talent, an investor in search of your next focus, a service provider keen to share the benefits of your tools, or even a developer hoping to exchange ideas with your contemporaries, swinging by The Big Indie Zone comes highly recommended.

To book one of the limited tables at the Big Indie Zone, head over to our official conference website and select the “Indie expo table” option at checkout. Keep in mind that this ticket option is only available for indie game/app developers.

The Big Indie Zone Audience Choice Award, sponsored by ByteBrew

Through the duration of the two days of our Seattle show, all PG Connects attendees will have the opportunity to walk through our Big Indie Zone and trial various games from indie developers, then vote to recognise the very best. The Big Indie Zone is an expo area of indie developers presenting their latest and greatest creations to fellow Connects delegates and the zone runs for the full duration of the two days. For the first time, in partnership with our fantastic sponsor ByteBrew, we will have a ballot box located in this area for attendees to vote on their favourite indie game that is being showcased in the Big Indie Zone. The winner will be revealed by a spokesperson from ByteBrew at the closing ceremony at the end of day two of the conference, so join us then to find out which of the games on display in the area Connects attendees liked best as we celebrate the best in indie talent.

What past Big Indie Pitch participants have to say…

“The process of Big Indie Pitch is smooth, intense and exciting. We only have very few minutes to present our game to judges. But this experience helped us to learn how to improve our presentation and how to draw attention from publishers within a limited amount of time. We are so happy to participate in this Big Indie Pitch and the experience is very valuable for us to move on in this industry.” - Billy Hui, Trefle & Co Game

“This was my second time and it was wonderful. I learned a lot the first time, went away to implement from the feedback and luckily, won the second time. It's a very comforting and smooth setup prepared for us indies and meeting each other is very fun indeed. I am really happy I took part in this and will be doing so with my future games too.” - Nakul Verma, Playbae

“Aside from building Miracle Tea’s pitching mileage, morale and confidence in our game. Big Indie Pitch has already opened up a handful of opportunities with publishers and press. We got put in contact with the charity organisation Safe In Our World who’s currently writing us a piece on Ruya and Alula as a result of a meeting we had from the PGC Digital #4 event in early November. This wouldn’t have happened without Big Indie Pitch so thank you! Beyond this, we still hope to gain contact with potential platforms and investors to help grow further support for Alula and see us launch on time.” - Bradley Smith, Miracle Tea

“It's a great way to focus on what's most important in my game. I get excited about Unnatural Disaster, so it's easy to go on about it. But the pitch lasts just 5 minutes. I had to jump right in with the pillars of my game, what makes it stand out, and highlight the most compelling parts. Which is coincidentally exactly what you need for good marketing! And on the subject of honest feedback, it's hard to beat a Shark Tank full of video game publishers.

I've done the Big Indie Pitch twice now, and meeting the other developers in the waiting room was a highlight both times. The first time we ended up introduced to a bunch of devs we didn't know right in our own backyard. The second became an impromptu game trailer review, with everyone sharing their videos and suggesting improvements. It was really insightful!” - Kevin Tarchenski, Rumor Games

“I liked meeting such a diverse group of developers from all over the world, all in different time zones, and being able to come together to share our work, our passion with the judges. I highly recommend this to my fellow entrepreneurs. There's an intrinsically satisfying quality to having your work judged. When I'm working through a marathon sprint, I'm hyper-critical of my work and often worry about whether or not it's good enough.

It's validating to receive feedback, to be recognised by industry experts, to feel that your work creates the kind of impact that you intended. It's also valuable to get realistic calibrations from the judges on what I should expect and what I should consider doing to improve.” - Ross Przybylski, D20 Studios

