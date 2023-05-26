Six reasons the Dubai GameExpo Summit is the place for indie developers to be this June!

If you’ve been to a Pocket Gamer Connects conference in the past, you may already know that indie developers and publishers make up a large chunk of our attendees. Historically, about 70% of our audience is made up of gamemakers – and we couldn’t be prouder to bring countless opportunities for you to make the most of attending any event powered by PG Connects. The Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects taking place this June will have all the amazing opportunities for indies you have come to expect from our conferences, and now is the time to start thinking about taking part.

This summer, we’re partnering up with Dubai’s Department of Economy & Tourism to bring an unmissable games conference experience to the glorious city of Dubai this June 21st to 22nd in the fastest growing region of the international games industry. The Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects will take place over two days as part of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival event at an incredible state-of-the-art venue, the Dubai Exhibition Centre within Expo City Dubai. The summit itself will feature more than 100 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks. You can look forward to the same type of invaluable learning and networking opportunities you’ve come to expect from Pocket Gamer Connects events, you won’t want to miss out on this incredible business-to-business event for global games industry professionals.

If you're planning to join us in Dubai this June, now's your chance to make the most of our limited time Mid-term offer.

1. The Big Indie Zone

The Big Indie Zone is an exclusive expo area within the event dedicated to indie developers and their games.

It offers developers the chance to pre-book a two-day demo table (including Summit passes, making this an excellent value option) and present their awesome creation to fellow delegates within a conducive setting.

The zone runs for the full duration of the two days and is always a vibrant and very popular segment of any Connects conference.

Whether you’re a publisher looking for new talent, an investor in search of your next focus, a service provider keen to share the benefits of your tools, or even a developer hoping to exchange ideas with your contemporaries, swinging by The Big Indie Zone comes highly recommended.

2. Indie Developer Competition

Indie developers are the lifeblood of the games industry, and we’re proud to present an opportunity for developers to potentially get to attend and showcase their work to key industry decision-makers. We’re running an exclusive competition where indie developers can enter a draw and potentially win complimentary tickets to attend the Summit and a free expo table in the Big Indie Zone. Tickets and tables are limited, so we’re running a draw to see who gets the free ones. As a winner, you’ll have a prime spot in the middle of all the conference action to show off your work to publishers, media and other influential attendees.

You’ve got nothing to lose! Enter your details here to be signed up for the opportunity to show off your work to key industry leaders at your very own table at the Dubai GameExpo Summit.

If you do not qualify, or if would like to pay immediately to guarantee a place, please secure your ticket via our official sales platform partner here.

3. The Very Big Indie Pitch

The Very Big Indie Pitch is a bigger version of our regular BIP events, which sees indie developers present their games to a panel of expert judges looking for critical feedback - and a share of a promotional prize package worth thousands of dollars. We have an unmissable opportunity for gamemakers to show off their work to a panel of key industry judges!

If you’re currently working on a mobile, PC, console, blockchain, VR/AR, we urge you to get involved! Getting signed up couldn’t be easier, you can learn more about the event and submit your game at this link any time before Friday, June 9th for consideration.

4. Investor Connector

Are you a game maker looking to secure investment for your next big project? Or perhaps you’re an investor looking for an exciting new opportunity. If so, Investor Connector is tailor-made for you!

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

We’ll set aside a quiet space where pre-selected companies looking for funding and investors get to connect one-on-one to discuss their potential involvement.

If you’re a developer looking to take part, please go here. If you’re an investor looking for exciting new opportunities, please go here.

Keep in mind that the deadline for applications is Friday, June 9 – submitting your details as soon as possible is highly encouraged.

5. Publisher SpeedMatch

The Publisher SpeedMatch session enables shortlisted developers and publishers to make initial contact during a dedicated one-hour stint of speed-date style meetings.

These short meets aren’t obviously designed for closing a deal, but enable an initial contact that can be followed up with a longer meeting during or after the conference. (Of course, everyone is still free to make as many meetings as they’d like using the standard MeetToMatch meeting platform – free to all delegates.)

If you’re interested in taking part simply fill in the application form here. The deadline for applications is Monday, June 12. Submitting early is highly encouraged.

6. Content by developers, for developers

A massive 70% of our attendees are usually developers and publishers, and when curating our content, making sure that we have high-value practical content for them to apply directly to their careers is essential. Each and every one of our topic tracks has content that all developers won’t want to miss, but some of our tracks in particular are going to have crucial insights for indies. Learn more about them below:

Game Dev Stories - This track turns the spotlight onto experienced game developers and game educators, sharing their war stories from the front-lines of development as well as considering how we’ll shape the next generation of game-makers through education.

This track turns the spotlight onto experienced game developers and game educators, sharing their war stories from the front-lines of development as well as considering how we’ll shape the next generation of game-makers through education. Incredible Indies - This track celebrates the creative heart of the game making industry, with a particular emphasis on game developers from emerging markets. Get insights on overcoming self-doubt, building resilience, and finding support, resources and inspiration.

This track celebrates the creative heart of the game making industry, with a particular emphasis on game developers from emerging markets. Get insights on overcoming self-doubt, building resilience, and finding support, resources and inspiration. Monetiser - This track covers the best ways to grow your revenue. Experts in the industry will share strategies for identifying and entering new markets, optimising monetization models, and maximising player engagement. If you’re looking to expand your game’s reach and revenue, this is a must-see.

This track covers the best ways to grow your revenue. Experts in the industry will share strategies for identifying and entering new markets, optimising monetization models, and maximising player engagement. If you’re looking to expand your game’s reach and revenue, this is a must-see. Show Me The Money - The global investment markets may have cooled in the last year, but there’s still capital out there to be deployed and no shortage of people looking for funds. This track offers an overview of the latest developments in the M&A scene, identifying what investors are looking for now and advising those seeking finance on the different funding options available and how to prepare for investor meetings.

The global investment markets may have cooled in the last year, but there’s still capital out there to be deployed and no shortage of people looking for funds. This track offers an overview of the latest developments in the M&A scene, identifying what investors are looking for now and advising those seeking finance on the different funding options available and how to prepare for investor meetings. Publisher Power - This track explores the challenges and opportunities of game publishing in emerging markets, with a particular focus on the MENA region, India, SEA and beyond. It will include insights into the unique cultural and regulatory considerations of the MENA market, India, SEA and beyond, as well as strategies for navigating these challenges and maximising revenue potential.

This track explores the challenges and opportunities of game publishing in emerging markets, with a particular focus on the MENA region, India, SEA and beyond. It will include insights into the unique cultural and regulatory considerations of the MENA market, India, SEA and beyond, as well as strategies for navigating these challenges and maximising revenue potential. The Developer Toolkit - Experts in game development will share their insights into the essential tools, software, and processes that are crucial for creating high-quality games, as well as tips for optimising workflows and collaborating effectively as a team.

Experts in game development will share their insights into the essential tools, software, and processes that are crucial for creating high-quality games, as well as tips for optimising workflows and collaborating effectively as a team. The Growth Track - This track will provide insights into how to grow your business in adverse and new environments. Industry experts will share their experiences and strategies for expanding into new territories and adapting to changing market conditions.

You can check out all our tracks on our official conference website now for a closer look at what you can expect this June.

You won't want to miss joining us at our highly anticipated Summit in Dubai, buying a ticket to the Summit grants you full access to the wider Dubai Esports and Games Festival taking place over the week of June 21st to 25th, so the value of this ticket is immense.