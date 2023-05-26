PUBG Mobile to collab with Colombian music star Karol G

PUBG Mobile’s latest collaboration will be with Colombian musician Karol G.

The musician, who has collaborated with numerous artists including Shakira and Nicki Minaj, will feature elements of her Mañana Será Bonito album and outfits inspired by her latest tour in the game, as well as various other inclusions such as themed items and a voice-pack.

The collaboration is one of a massive and eclectic mix that PUBG and its mobile spin-off have engaged in, including a recent one with collectibles company Be@rbricks.

The musician herself added her own thoughts on the event. “I’m excited to partner with PUBG MOBILE to offer my fans the chance to play my exclusive character and rock two of my favourite costumes from my $trip Love Tour. It was really important to me that my in-game character reflect my style and my strong and spicy personality. It’s been an incredible experience collaborating on this epic campaign and seeing elements of my new album ‘Mañana Será Bonito’ come to life in PUBG MOBILE.”

Senior director of marketing for Level Infinite, Anthony Crouts meanwhile spoke about their hopes for how the event would resonate with fans. “Karol G’s evocative music and empowering lyrics inspire fans everyday around the world.”

“She radiates confidence and strength, which is exactly what players exude on the battleground. We’re thrilled to provide players a new way to connect with their favourite artist and can’t wait for everyone to join her in PUBG MOBILE.”

Colombian collaborations

Karol G is arguably more niche than many of the collaborations undertaken by many major games recently, but there’s no denying that in her specific genre she’s proven to be a hit. It perhaps then indicates a more shrewd and forward-looking approach to collaborations, with PUBG Mobile focusing on regional talent and popular celebrities more likely to appeal to a niche audience than broadly appealing but perhaps less resonant partnerships.

PUBG fans have reason to celebrate regardless, with the return of BGMI to storefronts in India last week, a major hurdle for owner Krafton has been overcome.