Unlock Your Business's Full Potential at Game Connection Europe 2023

Game Connection Europe is back for another year, bringing together industry professionals from all corners of the globe on-site and online. The event returns to Paris on November 2-3, 2023, at Porte de Versailles, one of the largest exhibition centers in Europe.

Hybrid Event Format

The hybrid event format allows attendees to participate both on-site and online, making it easier and more convenient than ever before. Whether you're in Paris or elsewhere in the world, you can still take part in the ultimate B2B experience for the gaming industry.

Let's Meet Matchmaking System

The Let's Meet matchmaking system is second to none, allowing you to schedule meetings with relevant parties even before the event begins. With over 1200+ publishers, investors, distributors, developers, and service providers expected to use the system, you can expect to make the most out of your time and boost your ROI.

Indie Zone

Game Connection Europe 2023 is committed to supporting independent developers, so we have expanded our Indie Zone. The Indie Zone provides a unique opportunity for independent developers to showcase their latest projects and connect with publishers, investors, and distributors. This year, we have increased the size of our Indie Zone to give even more developers a chance to showcase their work and gain visibility in the gaming industry.

Developer Pitch Session

In addition to the Development Game Awards and Indie Zone, backed by popular demand, Game Connection is introducing the Developer Pitch Session for the second time as a value-added service for game developers. This is an opportunity for game developers to present their projects directly to publishers and investors on stage, showcasing the uniqueness of their games to the fullest. Both publishers and investors will have the chance to discover top-notch indie projects and potentially invest in the next big hit.

Conference Program

The Game Connection Europe 2023 conference program promises to be jam-packed with engaging and informative sessions covering a wide range of subjects of interest to video game industry professionals. Attendees will gain important insights from industry leaders and experts on topics ranging from marketing and distribution to financing and development.

Tickets available now

Super Early Bird and Early Bird Discounts Available

Don't miss out on the ultimate B2B experience for the gaming industry. Super Early Bird prices are now available, so don't wait to take advantage of our reduced prices until June 28th, 2023. After that, Early Bird rates will be in effect until September 13th, 2023.