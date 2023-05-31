Outfit7 joins Green Game Jam 2023

Outfit7 has announced its participation in Green Game Jam 2023, where 40 games companies from around the world will collaborate to raise $1 million to protect three ecosystems - the Amazon, the Himalayas, and the Western Indian Ocean - which are under threat due to human actions such as poaching, unsustainable fishing practices, and resource extraction.

During the game jam, Outfit7 hopes to raise awareness about conservation through events in two of its biggest games, Talking Tom Gold Run and My Talking Angela 2. Other participants in the Green Game Jam include Rovio, Supercell, and Tencent.

Additionally, Outfit7 will make a donation of $60,000 to non-profit organisation Re:wild, who are working closely with the Atelopus Survival Initiative. This donation will support conservation efforts for the harlequin toad, one of the most threatened groups of amphibians in the world.

“Joining Green Game Jam 2023 is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact in the world,” said Outfit7 CEO Xinyu Qian. “Both in-game events provide an engaging and fun way for players to learn about the importance of preserving the Amazon rainforest, and to inspire them to take action to protect it.“

Gold goes green

From today, Talking Tom Gold Run players can participate in the Grow & Go event, where they can nurture an in-game tree by collecting water droplets. As the players grow their trees, endangered Amazonian animals will appear, and players will receive in-game bonuses, such as currency.

Meanwhile, My Talking Angela 2 will feature a new balcony, where Angela can grow flowers to attract bees, a crucial pollinator in the Amazon and worldwide. Both events will be available from June 1 to June 12, then every weekend until the end of June.

As part of 2022’s Green Game Jam, more than 2.5 million trees were planted worldwide.