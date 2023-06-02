Indian shooter Battle Stars passes two-million players within three weeks of launch

Indian-made shooter Battle Stars has surpassed two-million players within three weeks of launch, and is planning to also add a new battle royale mode with a new map inspired by the Indian city of Mumbai.

The game was developed by SuperGaming in collaboration with one of India’s most popular gaming personalities, Techno Gamerz (Ujjwal Chaurasia), who contributed skin designs and his own playable hero in the game. The title was initially developed as a hero shooter but is now like other games, adding a popular battle royale mode post launch in a bid to imitate the success of games such as Fortnite

Battle Stars game lead and co-founder of SuperGaming, Christelle D’cruz stated, "We are humbled with the response to Battle Stars particularly thanks to Techno Gamerz and his many fans that showed their support by downloading the game on launch day.”

“Now with over two million players and counting in less than a month, this is the right time to add battle royale to the game. We’ve been testing the mode out internally for some time now and hope you have as much fun playing it as we did making it.”

A drop in the battle royale bucket?

For many the temptation will be there to compare Battle Stars to another heavy hitter that recently returned to storefronts, BGMI. However, the fear may now be that, while BGMI’s ten-month absence cleared the playing field for new games to be developed and released (such as Indian-made title Indus) that explored the battle royale genre, these domestic products now risk being drowned out by the return of Krafton’s mega-hit, which boasted over 100 million registered users.

But, that a lesser-known game from a smaller studio can accrue a two-million player count is certainly impressive. And given that the game has accrued that with its current gameplay, it seems possible that any additions such as a battle royale mode will only boost that player number further. India’s battle of the battle royales will be one to watch, certainly.