Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds celebrates first anniversary

Netmarble title Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is celebrating the first anniversary of its global release with the 1st Anniversary Celebration event.

Based on the Ni No Kuni series, co-developed by Level-5 and legendary anime house Studio Ghibli, Cross Worlds is an RPG game known for its distinct style and the ability to collect familiars to join the player in battle.

The 1st Anniversary Celebration event will allow players to collect coupons which can be exchanged for rare in-game items, such as equipment and familiars. Additionally, players can stack the coupons earned by checking into the game to exchange for an in-game car or a lucky box.

Additionally, players can collect letters in-game by completing simple missions, such as defeating monsters or flipping coins, which they can exchange for items such as special chests or summons. Any players who obtain all rewards will receive 10 miraculous warding doll selection chests.

Switching it up

In addition to the event, the game is introducing Battle Style, a new way for players to express their combat style. Through the feature, classes can change their weapon styles at any moment, allowing for greater levels of versatility and a more efficient combat experience.

Upon unlocking battle styles, players can also unlock a new customisation feature, Artifacts, which can be used to power up and increase their combat stats.

Finally, the game is reintroducing the fan-favourite Legendary Ancient Genie episode as a side story, which will feature reworked special activities and dungeons, which players can complete to quickly earn stat upgrades.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds has been a global success since launch, winning the Google Play Best of Award for Best Story in Brazil, Mexico, LATAM, Thailand, and the Philippines in 2022. The game is due for release in China later this year, which may result in a significant boost in revenue as it debuts in the world’s largest mobile market.

We listed Netmarble as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2022.