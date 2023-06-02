Join us at the nearest PG Connects event near you and secure amazing Early Bird deals today!

Looking for the best possible deal on your ticket to our shows? Now’s your chance to book your ticket to our highly anticipated shows in both Europe and North America and secure incredible savings!

Whether you’re located in North America or Europe, we have some unmissable opportunities for you to score massive savings on your ticket to our next PG Connects show near you. Remember that with our conferences, the sooner you book your ticket, the better! Secure the best deals for our upcoming conferences and start planning your year ahead by booking your tickets today.

Keep reading to find out more about our upcoming events.

Pocket Gamer Connects Toronto: July 19-20, 2023

This July 19th-20th, we are returning to Toronto for an even bigger and better conference after the massively successful debut of PG Connects Toronto 2022. 750 attendees from the global games industry will gather in Toronto in July to network, discover, pitch and learn from 120 of the world’s leading authorities. You will join a true cross-section of the games industry, from fresh-faced indie designers to experienced CEOs and investors. The conference will take in everything: hot AI trends, web3, android and iOS, PC and console, VR/AR and more will be covered, across multiple track rooms. Our speakers and panellists will share their expert insight into design and development, monetization and growth, new technologies, company culture and loads more.

Looking to take your business to the next level? Our industry-leading matchmaking opportunities and pitching competition will also be taking place at the show, so now’s the time to start thinking about taking part if you’d like to make the most of these opportunities. Registration for them is now available for all PG Connects Toronto attendees. Here are the opportunities we have lined up for you in Toronto…

Investor Connector

Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector

The Very Big Indie Pitch: Mobile Edition

Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize

The Very Big Indie Pitch: PC & Console edition

The PC version of our pitching competition, this is your chance to get instant feedback on your new game, as well as press coverage, prizes and valuable contacts

Publisher SpeedMatch

Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects

Ready to book your ticket? We currently have a limited time Mid-term offer available for our Toronto show! Save up to a whopping CA$240 when you use this special offer – book directly on our official conference website today and enjoy peace of mind that you secured the best price possible for the show.

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki: September 12-13, 2023

The leading mobile gaming industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects, will be held at Wanha Satama, Helsinki this September 12th to 13th. More than 1,700 delegates will gather for two days to hear from 200 of the world’s leading authorities from the mobile gaming industry diving into the most relevant topics facing the games industry today over 15 conference tracks across both days. They will share their expert insight on everything from monetisation and the latest development trends to blockchain and exploring the metaverse.

Whether you’re looking to meet your dream business collaborators or get feedback from experts on your latest project, we have some unmissable opportunities lined up for you at Helsinki. We will be running our industry leading facilitated matchmaking opportunities signature pitching competition live at the venue, you won’t want to miss your chance to participate in these fantastic opportunities. Check out all the opportunities we have lined up for you in Helsinki below…

Ready to book your ticket? We currently have a limited time Early Bird offer available for our Helsinki show! Save up to a whopping £330 when you use this special offer – book directly on our official conference website today to secure this amazing deal!