Last chance to secure incredible savings for Dubai GameExpo Summit! Book your ticket before midnight tonight

What’s going on at the Dubai GameExpo Summit?

This June 21st to 22nd, we’re partnering up with Dubai Economy and Tourism to bring an unmissable games conference experience to the glorious city of Dubai, in the fastest growing region of the international games industry. The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects will take place over two days as part of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival event at the Dubai Exhibition Centre within Expo City Dubai. The summit itself will feature more than 100 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks. You can look forward to the same type of invaluable learning and networking opportunities you’ve come to expect from Pocket Gamer Connects events.

Furthermore, you can join in on our industry-leading matchmaking and pitching opportunities…

The Very Big Indie Pitch (Mobile, PC + Console) - Celebrating new indie games! The ever-popular pitching competition returns, with a chance for media coverage, instant feedback and maybe a prize

Investor Connector - Investor Connector selects applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors and VCs looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector

Publisher SpeedMatch - Our Publisher SpeedMatch sessions pair developers, speed-dating style, with publishers and investors. Perfect for first contact meetings with new prospects

Although there will be countless incredible learning opportunities to be had at the conference, we have compiled just a few of the exciting talks that you can look forward to at the event later this month.

From PacMan to BoredApes with Simon Davis of Mighty Bear Games

Web Shops for Mobile Games: Key Learnings After 150 Launches with Andrey Kalugin of Xsolla

MineCraft in the Classroom with Ruth E Manlandro of Bright Learners Private School

Expanding horizons: Navigating the challenges and opportunities of game publishing in emerging markets with Musab Almalki of Spoilz and Ziad Talge of Yayy

Market shift: Where are we now and how are technological innovations changing the game business landscape with Jacki Vause of Dimoso, Klaus Kajetski of YaLLa Esports and Volkan Taban of Gamester Kids

To see the full conference schedule and list of expert speakers that will be in attendance, you can check out the official conference website here.

