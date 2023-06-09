Week in Views - What caught our eyes in the last seven days

The games industry moves quickly and while stories may come and go there are some that we just can't let go of…

So, to give those particularly thorny topics a further going over we've created a weekly digest where the members of the PocketGamer.biz team share their thoughts and go that little bit deeper on some of the more interesting things that have happened in mobile gaming in the past week.

Daniel Griffiths Editor - PocketGamer.biz Why developers need to take Apple Vision Pro seriously It's worth remembering that Apple's attitude to 'walled garden' and 'developer lockdown' was once so extreme that Steve Jobs famously worked hard to block any suggestion of the iPhone ever featuring an App Store. Such was his worry and doubt as to whether anyone but he and his hand-picked team deserved to have an app on his device. Of course, the rest is history and it's brains all around the world in thousands of companies that are to thank for the real success of the iPhone and the subsequent mobile markets and platforms we all couldn't exist without today. Which is why I'm confident that once again, devs will save the day on Apple's new highly prized (and highly priced) new hardware, their Vision Pro headset. Sure the demos were full of Apple Apps and specially shot 3D video (in a new proprietary format of course) to show off the device, and those lucky enough to be fed the carefully choreographed idential 30 minute demo experience came away impressed. But the real 'oooh, gotta get one' will come when developers stop treating Vision Pro as 'a way to make your apps really big' and come up with something new. I've no doubts. Apple Vision Pro's killer app is out there, deep inside the mind of dev who's greatest moment is yet to come. And given the whale-like riches required to buy the hardware it follows that there'll be a ready-to-pay audience awaiting its arrival in its App Store. I only hope that Vision Pro's party piece arrives before it becomes a one-trick pony.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who only occasionally refers to himself in the third person. GameRefinery says the best time to push ATT notifications is the first 6-30 seconds It honestly doesn’t surprise me that the best time to push ATT notifications is early on. Speaking from the position of a player myself, I like to know upfront exactly what I’m getting into and what data is required of me. So putting these notifications in during the onboarding process, or the first bit of gameplay helps set a user’s expectations. Having these notifications pushed early on is also pretty much standard, as even Gamerefinery’s own research points out - so I feel that if you did see an app show an ATT notification say, a few minutes or even an hour or so down the line, it would stand out quite a bit more. But the point about 'follow-up notifications' (13% of the top 200 games using them) is interesting to me. Once an app has established trust and a player has had a chance to “feel it out” so to speak I can see them being a lot more willing to share further information. I feel this and the recent moves we’ve seen regarding Apple’s privacy manifests - plus the ongoing grappling with IDFA and user privacy in general - represents mobile game makers doing a lot more work and research as we move into more ethical and “light touch” approaches to gathering user data.

Lewis Rees Staff Writer Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life. Netflix Games announces five new titles for release in summer Netflix has come a long way in the games space. From its early days struggling to engage users, the company has become a veritable juggernaut of the mobile gaming industry, both through signing publishing deals or acquiring developers wholesale. While it’s still not at the same level of, say, NetEase or Tencent, Netflix has gone from a niche game maker to a recognisable one in its own right. This summer sees Netflix expanding its interests outside of its traditional mobile base, bringing games to console and PC as well as phones, as well as making its platform the exclusive home of LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, which represents a major move towards raising brand awareness. The company has already come a long way in the games space, and this latest group of announcements represents a big step forward. The move could also test the power of Netflix’s monetisation model. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is due to release on PC, Nintendo, and PlayStation on the same day, with the PlayStation store listing a price of $19.99. In contrast, the mobile release will utilise the same monetisation model as the rest of the games on Netflix’s service - free, with no ads - and if players can get it for free then, absent of any smart usage of PlayStation’s DualSense 5 controller, such as haptic feedback, mobile is likely to become the best way to play the new title.