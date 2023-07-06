It’s time to nominate in the 2023 TIGA Games Industry Awards

The TIGA Games Industry Awards are back for 2023 and your chance to have your team and your work recognised is just a few clicks away.

Nominations for a revamped set of categories are open now, but don’t delay, nominations must close at midnight on Monday July 31.

TIGA is the trade association for the UK video games industry, working to make the UK the best place in the world to develop video games.

And this year there’s a new venue for the in-person live celebration event - Troxy, in East London, the Grade II-listed art deco, live show and entertainment space.

Top line sponsors include Rothschild & Co, one of the world’s largest independent financial services groups, toy IP creative studio Toikido as after party sponsor, with Sumo Group, Supermassive Games and Ubisoft coming in as gold sponsors.

“We’re thrilled to confirm that the TIGA Games Industry Awards nominations are open for 2023 and that the presentation ceremony will take place at Troxy in London,” said TIGA’s CEO Dr Richard Wilson OBE. “Our venue is particularly special, and is sure to provide a spectacular setting as we recognise excellence in game development, education, technological innovation and services. I would like to thank all our sponsors who are supporting this year’s awards and welcome Rothschilds & Co and Toikido as our Headline and After Party Sponsors. We look forward to welcoming the industry – in art deco splendor – this November!”

New categories

This year, in order to reflect the changing games industry and the increased focus into the wider world around gaming, there are three new awards to vote on this year: Commitment to ESG, Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing and Accessibility in Games.

There are also three special awards: Outstanding Employer 2023 and Outstanding Individual Of The Year, which will be chosen by TIGA while Game Of The Year will once again be chosen by attendees of the awards ceremony.

And there are two sets of categories to get involved with. Anyone can nominate in the Games Awards, while TIGA members will be asked for their picks for the Business of Games Awards.

Here are those categories in full. To nominate your choices visit www.tiga.org/awards. Don’t delay - nominations close at the end of the month.

And click here to book your tickets to the event in November. See you at the show!

Game Awards (open to all)

Social Game

Casual Game

Educational, Serious or Simulation Game

Strategy Game

Role Playing Game

Puzzle Game

Arcade Game

Creativity In Games Award

Heritage in Games Award

VR/AR/XR/MR Game

Action and Adventure Game

Diversity Award

Audio Design

Visual Design

Best Game as a Service

Business of Games Awards (open to TIGA members only)

Outstanding Leadership Award

Publisher

Educational Institution

Technology Partner or Provider

Best Small Studio

Best Large Studio

Legal Services Supplier

QA and/or Localisation Provider

Recruitment Agency

Art/Animation/Trailer Supplier

Audio Services Supplier

Tax and Accountancy Firm

Technical Innovation

Services Provider

Education Initiative and Talent Development

Employer of the Year 2023 (open to companies who have achieved the TIGA STAR accreditation)

Outstanding Individual Award

Commitment to ESG Award – NEW!

Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing – NEW!

Accessibility in Games – NEW!

Game of the Year

The shortlists and winners will be chosen by a panel of industry experts.

SpecialEffect has once again been chosen as the Charity Partner for the TIGA Awards. This inspirational organisation transforms the lives of physically disabled people right across the world through the innovative use of technology.

The TIGA Awards are made possible thanks to supporters of the not-for-profit organisation. Early sponsors of the awards include Rothschild & Co (Headline Sponsor), Toikido (After Show Party), Sumo Group, Supermassive Games, Ubisoft (Gold Sponsors); Amiqus (Drinks Reception); Abertay University, Airship Interactive, Dovetail Games, NGI, Staffordshire University (Silver Sponsors); Birmingham University, Bournemouth University, Eaton Smith, Kwalee, Outplay Entertainment, PTW Family of Brands, RSM, Stevens & Bolton, Tazman Audio, Testronic (Bronze Sponsors).