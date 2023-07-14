A brief chat with Embracer Freemode’s Alex Verrey

While Embracer has been going through a decidedly rough patch, with the way out through a period of restructuring only recently becoming clear, it seems other parts of the company are going strong.

That’s according to Alex Verrey, VP of PR and communications for both Embracer Freemode, the internal PR agency for a number of Embracer’s holdings and external agency Overload PR.

We got the chance to sit down for a brief but informative chat at Develop: Brighton with him about what Embracer Freemode is and how it all meshes together under the famously massive umbrella of Embracer.

Overloading Embracer

We should start by defining what Embracer Freemode is...which is easier said than done. Alex's team is just one small part of it, and was formed last year to provide PR support to Freemode. The group encompasses an eclectic group, from the niche and nerdy Limited Run Games to the massive heavyweight of IP, Middle Earth Enterprises. It’s an unusual collection to be sure, but according to Alex there’s one aspect that ties them together.

"The idea of Freemode is it’s a collection of smaller entrepreneurial companies,” he notes, “With a clear synergy between them all.” although he does say that Middle Earth Enterprise’s inclusion was also helped by long-time peer Lee Tuinshard.

An odd collection though it may be, Embracer Freemode works seamlessly together to support one another. Alex gives the example of Gimmick, a beloved NES classic that’s receiving a special physical re-release courtesy of Limited Run games - as is their M.O. - but other Freemode members are supporting a broader release. With Bitwave Games distributing the title digitally, while members GOE (Games of Europe) and Clear River Games are both providing standard physical distribution across Europe.

It’s an intriguing insight into just how these studios work together. And arguably, while Embracer hasn’t had the best of times lately, and seen a lot of criticism levied against it, the example of Embracer Freemode seems to be a case study in how studios can mesh perfectly together under the company. Alex certainly seems to think so, as he points out why Embracer has been appealing, and still is, for so many studios.

“People like working at Embracer because it’s very decentralised, and people are left to continue their company cultures.”

It's part of why the PR side of Embracer Freemode is considered to be so important. With such a diverse group of companies it's challenging to provide the same level of PR and communications support. But with Verrey's own experience, at companies such Joytech, Mad Catz, Big Boy PR, Little Big PR and Heaven Media, reflecting the broader experience of the veteran-stacked team, they're well-placed to meet the challenge.

Certainly, according to Alex, although bringing so many disparate companies together is a challenge, it’s also one they’re well-equipped to tackle. With a basically through-line of their focus on retro and hardware, Alex thinks that these studios have every reason to be optimistic about the future. “It really is joining dots and finding ways to work together for the greater good,” he concludes.

