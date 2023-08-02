It’s official, Pocket Gamer Connects is returning to Jordan in 2023!

We’re returning to Jordan once again this November 4th to 5th, and it’s time to start making plans to join us there. You won’t want to miss joining us besides the Dead Sea for an unmissable weekend of insights, innovation and countless networking opportunities in this stunning location!

Our Super Early Bird offer for this unmissable show is now available, so take advantage of this opportunity by securing your ticket to our biggest show in the MENA region yet at the best possible price. Head over to our website now and book your ticket!

Keep on reading to find out a little more about what’s happening at PG Connects Jordan.

What’s happening at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan?

It’s the same conference you know and love, and after the success of last year we’re returning to the shore of the glorious Dead Sea. Over the course of the two days, over 700 games industry professionals from all over the globe will join us at King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre Managed by Hilton, about 30 minutes from capital Amman, to hear from 100 of the industry’s leading authorities from all around the globe. They will share insight and case studies into the games industry and give the most current, cutting-edge advice.

Attendees will enjoy our MeetToMatch platform, a completely free online platform for you to find essential business connections and schedule meetings well in advance so you can make the most of PG Connects Jordan before so much as setting foot there. There will be an expo area with new games and services on show. And everyone will enjoy networking opportunities like the Very Big Indie Pitch competition and Investor Connector sessions.

This is all taking place at an incredible location, King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre Managed by Hilton, on the shores of one of the most historic locations in the world. It’s the largest convention centre in Jordan, and it’s going to be an unprecedented, sublime experience you won’t want to miss.

What’s going on in the MENA games market?

We recently took a closer look at the gaming market in Jordan, and here it is summarised: The MENA region, and Jordan at that, is one of the most promising locations for the future of gaming that we need to shift our eyes towards. The MENA games market is expected to reach over $5 billion by 2025, and it’s the fastest growing games market in the world for a reason.

Today, the MENA region’s domestic market is the fastest growing in the world, touting over 377 million estimated players – this is almost as many gamers as all of Europe combined (386 million) and much more than American (210 million). Along with this booming global success, there’s more and more local development talent sprouting in the area and creating for the local players, with Tamatem, one of Jordan’s leading developers that was founded just in 2013, now having a total value of over $80 million while specialising in localising internationally renowned games to suit Arabic-speaking users.

The games sector in the MENA region is only growing, and Jordan is at the very heart of it all – joining in on making essential connections with the leading players in this area is going to make a world of a difference when it comes to doing business here, and there’s no place to do it like Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan.

What will my PG Connects Jordan ticket include?

Entry to the main conference includes access to all content tracks expo and dedicated meeting area on both days

Access to fringe events such as The Very Big Indie Pitch, Investor Connector, Publisher SpeedMatch (if eligible - a separate application will be required)

Entry to the Global Connects Party

Free tea and coffee on both days and refreshments

Free wifi

A personal profile on the MeetToMatch meeting system and unlimited meeting invites

Book now for big savings

Our Super Early Bird offer for this unmissable show is now available, so take advantage of this opportunity by securing your ticket to our biggest show in the MENA region yet at the best possible price. Head over to our website now and book your ticket to score savings of up to £300!